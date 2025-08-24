Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

By: Coindoo
2025/08/24 22:21
XRP
XRP$3,0225--%

Speaking from Colorado, the Cardano founder moved between technical upgrades, global expansion plans, and regulatory debates that are likely to shape the network’s future.

Bringing Communities Together

Instead of focusing only on Cardano’s internal progress, Hoskinson spotlighted fresh connections with other crypto ecosystems. The Lace wallet, Cardano’s native wallet product, is set to add support for XRP before the year ends — a move he believes could bridge two of the industry’s most engaged user bases. His conversations with Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton were highlighted as steps toward greater collaboration.

Beyond XRP, Hoskinson pointed to dialogue with some of the industry’s most influential figures — Sergey Nazarov of Chainlink, Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, and Near Protocol’s Ilia Polosukhin. He framed these interactions as the foundation for a more cooperative crypto sector, contrasting them with what he sees as missed opportunities by the Cardano Foundation to take a leading role at industry gatherings.

Rules and Regulation on the Horizon

The update wasn’t just about partnerships. Hoskinson also drilled into the regulatory front, calling attention to the CLARITY Act, which is expected to be finalized this autumn. He suggested the legislation could mark a turning point for U.S. crypto policy, particularly in areas where regulators have struggled to define rules for decentralized finance.

READ MORE:

Pi Network’s Big Secret: What They’re Not Telling You About Its Real Value

At the same time, he warned that the Federal Reserve’s limited oversight of emerging financial products could leave gaps in the system, urging policymakers to move quickly. Cardano, he said, will continue to position itself as a network ready for compliance while remaining true to its decentralized ethos.

Expanding Across Asia

Hoskinson confirmed that Cardano will intensify efforts to grow adoption in Asia, with an upcoming tour scheduled for Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. These markets, he noted, are where blockchain innovation is advancing most rapidly, making them prime opportunities for Cardano’s expansion.

Technology at the Core

On the technical side, Hoskinson emphasized Cardano’s commitment to scaling. Hydra, the network’s Layer 2 solution, was described as critical infrastructure for supporting high-volume use cases. He also introduced the Laos protocol, a new approach to consensus that aims to increase throughput without relying on sharding — part of what he called a “multi-pronged strategy” alongside tools like Mithril and Genesis.

Looking Ahead

Hoskinson’s remarks painted a picture of Cardano as a blockchain in transition: one that is strengthening ties with rivals, preparing for global adoption, and innovating at the protocol level. While his comments acknowledged challenges — from governance criticisms to regulatory hurdles — his overall tone was one of momentum and ambition.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0641-%8,03
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2186-%4,09
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0,002319+%19,72
Propy
PRO$0,7556+%2,49
EDU Coin
EDU$0,1421+%2,15
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,25+%0,56
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0641-%8,03
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02902+%1,11
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help