Cardano Marks 8 Years of Uptime, Second Only to Bitcoin: What’s Next for Network?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 12:43
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.02459-0.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005465+4.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016571+3.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.011101+6.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.16477+0.78%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

Cardano is on track to mark its eighth anniversary since it was launched at the end of September 2017.

As Cardano’s eighth anniversary nears, Cardano focused community account Cardanians took to X to highlight  Cardano’s unbroken network uptime record, second only to Bitcoin.

Since its launch, Cardano has been running 24/7, has never been hacked or down, and has the second longest uptime, trailing only Bitcoin.

You Might Also Like

The Cardano-focused community account echoed the statement made by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in a recent interview, where he stated that Cardano has been running for nearly eight years, having launched in 2017, without any downtime, an achievement he stands proud of.

Based on recent data, Cardano has processed over 113,000,000 transactions, indicating network adoption. ADA was trading at $0.88 at press time.

What’s next for network?

According to Input Output, the Cardano network has a slew of improvements in the works, including Ouroboros Peras, Ouroboros Leios and the Cardinal protocol, among others.

Ouroboros Peras is an ouroboros protocol version that brings fast finality to Cardano. Peras enhances Nakamoto-style consensus by introducing a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) voting mechanism.

Ouroboros Leios marks a major high-throughput upgrade to Cardano’s consensus protocol, with a CIP to be proposed in the coming months.

You Might Also Like

The Cardinal protocol provides the first trust-minimized bridge between Bitcoin and Cardano, enabling secure wrapping of Bitcoin UTXOs, such as Ordinals, as native-like Cardano assets.

CIP-0118 (nested transactions) proposal introduces validation zones to support nested transactions, enabling use cases like Babel fees and intent-based services. CIP: Ouroboros Φalanx marks an upgrade to Cardano’s consensus protocol which strengthens resistance to grinding attacks and improves fairness in leader election.

Jolteon is a network-adaptive BFT consensus protocol being formalized in Agda for use on Cardano partner chains. Plutus-Halo2 demonstrates a breakthrough in on-chain verification of recursive zero-knowledge proofs on Cardano, specifically Halo2.

Partner chains’ restaking frameworks would enable shared security across partner chains by reusing staked ADA and leveraging existing SPO infrastructure, without requiring liquidity pools or new collateral.

Source: https://u.today/cardano-marks-8-years-of-uptime-second-only-to-bitcoin-whats-next-for-network

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009172-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Share
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Xai
XAI$0.05647-4.15%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010875+4.55%
Startup
STARTUP$0.014736-0.96%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.9273+2.61%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors