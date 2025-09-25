During a period of notable celebration and excitement in the broader Cardano community, the major blockchain is showcasing robust momentum and development. With the blockchain sector heating up, Cardano’s on-chain activity and investor engagement are persistently growing. 8 Years Later, Cardano Continues To Thrive In a significant development, the Cardano blockchain is marking its 8th […]During a period of notable celebration and excitement in the broader Cardano community, the major blockchain is showcasing robust momentum and development. With the blockchain sector heating up, Cardano’s on-chain activity and investor engagement are persistently growing. 8 Years Later, Cardano Continues To Thrive In a significant development, the Cardano blockchain is marking its 8th […]

Cardano Marks 8 Years: The Blockchain Is Still Heating Up With Activity And Development

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 06:00
During a period of notable celebration and excitement in the broader Cardano community, the major blockchain is showcasing robust momentum and development. With the blockchain sector heating up, Cardano’s on-chain activity and investor engagement are persistently growing.

8 Years Later, Cardano Continues To Thrive

In a significant development, the Cardano blockchain is marking its 8th anniversary of existence, and the network continues to thrive. Despite being around for almost a decade, the network is showing signs of continued energy and expansion.

Based on research, the network has evolved over time into a thriving ecosystem of decentralized apps, smart contracts, and an increasingly engaged community. As it commemorates this milestone, Cardano keeps pushing the envelope in terms of adoption, governance, and scalability.

Fresh developments in the blockchain’s performance indicate that it is still in its infancy and has a long way to go. According to Dave, the network has been relentless in its 8 years of existence, with peer-reviewed innovation, building a platform defined by its unparalleled reliability and security.

Cardano’s progress has been impressive, going from a visionary whitepaper to a vibrant global ecosystem. Furthermore, Dave highlighted that the foundation is more solid than ever, expressing his confidence in the blockchain witnessing its best year in the near term.

Presently, the blockchain is experiencing an explosive surge in activity, with the number of transactions conducted on mainnet skyrocketing to record levels. This massive growth in transaction count, which highlights increasing adoption and utility, was reported by TapTools on the social media platform X.

Data shared by TapTools shows that the overall number of transactions executed on the mainnet has surpassed 114 million. Interestingly, these massive transfers have a success rate of 0.73 TPS (Transactions Per Second).

Cardano

Such a huge transaction count marks the heightened engagement across DeFi, staking, and real-world applications building on the blockchain. With developer trust in the platform and consumer demand growing rapidly, the development could position the network as a major player in the next wave of blockchain expansion.

A Climb In Global Sentiment Hierarchy

According to a report from Mintern, Cardano has climbed up the global charts in community sentiment. This move up reinforces its standing as one of the blockchain ecosystems that receives the most active support and attention.

After moving up the ranks, potentially due to its heightened engagement, the network is now positioned at the 7th spot in global community sentiment. In addition, ADA has one of the most robust and upbeat communities among the Top 10 cryptocurrencies. Thus, the blockchain is showing its ability to stay relevant in a landscape that is becoming highly competitive.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.81, demonstrating a more than 7% decline in the past week. CoinMarketCap data shows that its trading volume has also fallen by over 26% in the past day, indicating growing bearish investor action.

Cardano
