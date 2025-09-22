Now, its founder Charles Hoskinson is laying out a blueprint that aims to push the project far beyond its reputation […] The post Cardano News: Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life appeared first on Coindoo.Now, its founder Charles Hoskinson is laying out a blueprint that aims to push the project far beyond its reputation […] The post Cardano News: Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life appeared first on Coindoo.

Cardano News: Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life

By: Coindoo
2025/09/22 23:05
Now, its founder Charles Hoskinson is laying out a blueprint that aims to push the project far beyond its reputation as just another smart contract platform.

At the heart of Hoskinson’s plan is a push to embed Cardano into everyday financial interactions. He envisions a world where the Hydra scaling protocol powers transactions at vending machines, ATMs, and retail point-of-sale systems – a physical presence for what has so far been a mostly digital network.

Another cornerstone of the roadmap is privacy through Midnight, a sidechain project designed to provide “rational privacy” for Cardano users. Hoskinson argues that without credible privacy tools, blockchains cannot achieve the resilience or freedom needed to compete with traditional systems.

But his vision doesn’t stop at consumer payments. Hoskinson wants Cardano to evolve into the default launchpad for new blockchains, leveraging investments in partner chains and a security-first validator structure. He describes this as building the most reliable AVS (Actively Validated Services) experience in the space, turning ADA into an anchor for other ecosystems rather than just a standalone asset.

READ MORE:

Japanese Giant Metaplanet Bought $632M in Bitcoin

In Hoskinson’s words, Cardano must remain faithful to its founding ethos – decentralization and resilience – while also expanding its global footprint. He even floated the idea of partnerships with Bitcoin-aligned ecosystems, a move that could bring additional liquidity and credibility.

For investors, the unanswered question is whether this roadmap can finally translate into price action. ADA has been locked between $0.70 and $0.80 for months, repeatedly failing to sustain a breakout above $1. If Cardano’s expansion into payments, privacy, and partner chains gains real traction, Hoskinson believes that ceiling won’t hold for long.

What emerges from this vision is not just a blockchain chasing price milestones, but a project trying to carve out a distinct identity as both infrastructure and innovation hub. Whether markets reward that ambition will depend on how quickly these promises take tangible form.

