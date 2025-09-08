Cardano News Highlights Development Wins Yet Analysts Say Rollblock Could 20x Before November

Crypto News

Investor news in 2025 is buzzing with the latest Cardano news, the rise of GambleFi newcomer Rollblock, and a flood of new projects vying for attention.

While some traders are betting on familiar altcoins, others are looking at presale tokens that could deliver exponential growth. Rollblock could be the one that shocks the market, with some analysts suggesting it could climb as high as 50x this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): A Supply Crunch in the Making

Rollblock (RBLK) is a working Web3 gaming hub where users can play poker, blackjack, slots, and a sports prediction league with thousands of live fixtures. Every bid and payout is protected on the blockchain, meaning total transparency and no manipulation.

Security has been locked down through a SolidProof audit, while fiat payments through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay make it friendly to anyone dipping their toes into the waters of crypto.

The magic lies in how Rollblock ties real gaming activity back to its token holders. In fact, its revenue-share model makes RBLK one of the top crypto projects to watch in 2025.

Unlike most new crypto coins that exist only on paper, Rollblock has already processed millions in bets with thousands of active players. Analysts warn a supply crunch is looming, with demand surging while supply remains fixed.

  • Over $15 million in bets placed on Rollblock’s GambleFi platform
  • 12,000+ AI-powered games live, from table classics to blockchain exclusives
  • Up to 30% of weekly revenue distributed to holders through buybacks and burns
  • RBLK staking offers yields far above many top altcoins
  • Licensed and fully audited for transparency

RBLK tokenomics are another reason early buyers call it the best crypto presale right now. The supply is capped at one billion, and 30% of platform revenue is used to buy RBLK on the open market. Of that, 60% is burned to reduce the supply forever, while 40% is recycled into staking rewards of up to 30% APY.

Tokens are already 83% sold at $0.068, with early adopters sitting on more than 500% gains.

And Professor Crypto broke down how Rollblock could change the $500 billion gaming sector forever, highlighting the mix of DeFi and revenue-backed mechanics:

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Cardano (ADA)
Total Supply1B45B
Market CapPresale$29.63B
Revenue ShareYes (30% weekly buybacks)No
Active Ecosystem12,000+ gamesGrowing L1 dApps
Potential Multiples20–50xSlower trajectory

Cardano News (ADA): Ecosystem Resilient Despite Whale Dumping

Cardano is trading at $0.8285 today.

As trader @Pocoloco2 noted, “Holding above $0.80 keeps the outlook tilted toward the upside, with $0.88–$0.92 as the next resistance levels to watch.”

The reality is more complex.

Over 50,000,000 ADA were unloaded by whales recently, dragging sentiment lower. Charts show wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 ADA coins shedding positions, shaking confidence in near-term momentum.

Still, Cardano news has been buzzing with a Grayscale filing for a Cardano ETF under the ticker GADA. This shows institutional appetite for exposure to the top cryptocurrencies, even as whale dumping raises doubts. If regulatory approvals come through, Cardano could see inflows that offset retail selling.

That alone makes Cardano one of the best altcoins 2025 to watch, even if short-term pressure holds it back.

A Shift Toward Scarcity and Real Utility

The contrast between Rollblock and Cardano is striking. Cardano relies on slow, steady growth through regulatory and institutional steps. Rollblock thrives on a scarcity model where every game and every player drives value back to token holders.

Rollblock has the supply crunch, the active ecosystem, and the structure to thrive in a crypto bull run 2025. If analysts are right, its run toward 20x could only be the beginning.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-news-highlights-development-wins-yet-analysts-say-rollblock-could-20x-before-november/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
