Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

By: Coin Journal
2025/08/30 16:27
  • ADA falls to $0.829 amid weekly declines, consolidating below $0.90 resistance.
  • Cardano whales explore new opportunities, including the Remittix PayFi project.
  • Remittix Web3 wallet enables fast crypto-to-bank transfers with low fees and cloaked transactions.

The ongoing altcoin drama is taking a toll on the Cardano project, as hype from the Federal Reserves boss on Friday has waned.

ADA has found new support levels in a week of declines, and the Cardano whales are eyeing investments like Remittix.

Remittix is changing the scope of crypto tokens as payment means in global finance. The project has been trending since the start of the year, and the hype around it is only getting stronger.

Here’s some of what to expect on Cardano and the new PayFi project.

Cardano price falls: ADA in fresh decline 

Last Friday saw Cardano step up to new heights in its quest for the dollar mark. The token price rose up to $0.95, a local high after the $1.012 peak in mid-August.

Now, price correction has hit the ADA token, bringing it down to fresh support levels. Thursday saw Cardano get to $0.848, before briefly spiking to $0.875.

However, the token seems to be closing the trading week in the red, as Cardano currently exchanges for $0.829, with 3.45% losses in the past week.

Many analysts have interpreted the Cardano price fall to mean ADA is consolidating below the $0.90 level. Now, that might mean that the token is preparing for a spike, or that the bulls are losing out to the bears.

Technically, there’s a likelihood for a price surge on the Cardano charts. If the token price holds above $0.88, ADA could hit new gains.

But with the resistance at $0.87, and the Relative Strength Index below 50, there’s not much hope for a Cardano spike.

It’s why Remittix is getting all the smoke now. And many analysts think the new PayFi project is only just getting started.

Remittix: Revamping crypto payments 

For over a decade, the crypto and fiat currency markets have been very separate from one another.

Now, Remittix is introducing a feature to allow users transfer from crypto wallets into bank accounts quickly and effectively.

The Remittix Web3 wallet is the central feature on Remittix that will be enabling such transactions. Users will now be able to send their crypto assets into any bank account without the need for intermediaries. 

And with solid perks along the way, too. For starters:

  • No bank charges on the transactions. 
  • Reduced gas fees, despite being on the Ethereum blockchain.
  • Cloaked transactions, so that even the recipient bank cannot trace the transaction back to a crypto blockchain.

Currently, Remittix supports up to 30 fiat currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. There’s a view to improve on the scope, but the project covers some of the popularly exchanged currencies already.

And with the Remittix Web3 wallet set to launch in Q4, the air is thick with anticipation around Remittix.

Join the Remittix presale today: Get your RTX tokens!

The RTX coins are going for $0.10, even while the Remittix presale has made over $22 million in revenue.

There’s a 100x potential gain on them, and there’s no better time to join the Remittix project. Get your tokens today and anticipate launch day!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix appeared first on CoinJournal.

