Cardano News: Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion

2025/09/24 14:30
At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The foundation is preparing to inject significant liquidity — described as an eight-figure ADA budget — into stablecoin projects, helping deepen markets and strengthen DeFi activity on Cardano.

The initiative, dubbed the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget,” is designed to expand trading opportunities, improve stability, and attract more participants into the network’s financial ecosystem.

Expanding Governance and Real-World Assets

Beyond DeFi, the foundation is also reinforcing its on-chain governance model. More than 220 million ADA will be allocated to a new group of Delegated Representatives (DReps), tasked with strengthening community participation and decision-making.

A separate focus is the launch of a real-world asset (RWA) project valued at over $10 million, marking Cardano’s most ambitious step yet into tokenizing tangible assets. In parallel, the roadmap sets aside 2 million ADA by 2026 for the Venture Hub, an initiative to back entrepreneurs and investors building within the ecosystem.

Driving Visibility and Adoption

The Cardano Foundation is also investing in broader adoption efforts. Budgets for promotion and outreach are being expanded, with a projected 12% increase in demand-generation spending by 2026. The resources will go toward content creation, media partnerships, industry events, and advertising campaigns aimed at strengthening Cardano’s global profile.

The roadmap reflects Cardano’s dual strategy of technical expansion and market positioning, signaling that the project intends to compete not just on infrastructure but also on visibility and usability in the years ahead.

