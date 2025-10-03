ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Recent Cardano news reports suggest that the ADA coin may already be losing its appeal, as it has failed to regain the $1 zone since August. The latest Cardano news now suggests that the ADA price may be facing a bearish risk, with speculation indicating a potential drop below $0.50. Although the ADA price faces [...] The post Cardano News Today: ADA Price Expected To Drop Below $0.50 In Q4 As Remittix Set For 40x Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.Recent Cardano news reports suggest that the ADA coin may already be losing its appeal, as it has failed to regain the $1 zone since August. The latest Cardano news now suggests that the ADA price may be facing a bearish risk, with speculation indicating a potential drop below $0.50. Although the ADA price faces [...] The post Cardano News Today: ADA Price Expected To Drop Below $0.50 In Q4 As Remittix Set For 40x Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.

Cardano News Today: ADA Price Expected To Drop Below $0.50 In Q4 As Remittix Set For 40x Returns

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 18:15
Cardano
ADA$0.5417-6.44%
MAY
MAY$0.02365-11.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00268+3.07%

Recent Cardano news reports suggest that the ADA coin may already be losing its appeal, as it has failed to regain the $1 zone since August. The latest Cardano news now suggests that the ADA price may be facing a bearish risk, with speculation indicating a potential drop below $0.50. Although the ADA price faces a risk of further decline in Q4, experts predict that Remittix, on the other hand, could experience a 40x spike over the next three months.

Following the Cardano news on ADA price this Q4, here are the factors experts say could be fueling the threat. Additionally, let’s discuss why Remittix 40x may be realistic.

What Experts Are Saying In Latest Cardano News This Q4

Now might not be the best time to invest in the Cardano coin, as experts suggest the coin could see a significant price drop this Q4. This comes as Cardano news reports a weakening buying over the last few weeks, as the ADA coin struggled to break above $1.

The price dynamics of the ADA coin over the last few weeks, since the August pump, have been clouded with slow engagement. However, according to Cardano news, reports from experts indicate that the price could decline in Q4.

While the weekly chart shows the coin in a sideways move for the last five weeks, a top-down analysis suggests the coin could break downward this quarter. According to the experts’ comments, Cardano has seen a surge in competitors challenging its position, which is likely contributing to the drop in trading activities.

However, the new Cardano news now also suggests that the ADA price’s failure to return above $1 by the end of October could signify a bearish takeover.

Remittix Targets 40x With Fast-Approaching Exchange Listing

The Remittix token is nearing an official launch across cryptocurrency exchanges, and support is growing even larger. This is accompanied by an inflow surge that has already seen the coin raise over $26.9 million, as whales continue to place high bets. However, beyond all else, the utility of the Remittix token is what has fueled the growing hype every day.

Investors betting on the Remittix token have continued citing factors such as:

  • Remittix’s potential to claim a big part of the payment market
  • The speed of adoption that could follow the coin’s launch across exchanges
  • Business adoption that could spread the Remittix use case far and beyond

While the coin’s utility has kept the fire burning, the Remittix team continues to design various rewards to also keep the community earning more in the pre-launch phase. The latest part of these reward programs is the Remittix referral, which could see Remittix users earn thousands in weekly rewards.

With the coin’s growth rate, Remittix investors could see returns of up to 40x their investment before the end of the year.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Cardano News Today: ADA Price Expected To Drop Below $0.50 In Q4 As Remittix Set For 40x Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,066.24
$104,066.24$104,066.24

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.68
$3,510.68$3,510.68

-2.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.23
$161.23$161.23

-3.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2743
$2.2743$2.2743

-2.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16519
$0.16519$0.16519

-1.06%