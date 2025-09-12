Cardano News Today, HBAR Price Prediction & Which Are Wall Street Traders Backing As The Hottest Crypto Today

Cardano news today paints a mixed picture, with strong ecosystem upgrades failing to translate into price momentum. Meanwhile, fresh optimism is brewing around HBAR price predictions, as Hedera builds traction in enterprise adoption and blockchain innovation.

But beyond the big names, whispers on Wall Street trading desks are focusing on the hottest crypto presale of 2025—Layer Brett (LBRETT). With its hybrid Ethereum Layer-2 design and explosive growth potential, LBRETT is quickly becoming traders’ favorite for outsized returns.

HBAR price prediction points to a mixed outlook

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) continues to capture headlines as its enterprise partnerships multiply. From global brands like Google and IBM to fintech platforms leveraging Hedera’s hashgraph technology, HBAR has carved out a niche in decentralized governance and real-world utility.

According to CoinMarketCap, HBAR is trading in the $0.2 zone, a more than 380% growth in the past year. Current HBAR price predictions from WalletInvestor estimate HBAR could climb toward $0.5 in 2025. On the other hand, Gov.Capital expects the token to hover around $0.2-$0.3 for the rest of the year.

With its high circulating supply of 42 billion tokens, some traders see HBAR as a stable, enterprise-focused bet but not a high-ROI play.

Cardano news today: Robust ecosystem, poor price response

Turning to Cardano (ADA) news today, the ecosystem has made impressive strides. With over 1,400 active projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, and governance, Cardano’s network activity is undeniably strong

The rollout of Hydra, its Layer-2 scaling solution, promises to dramatically improve throughput and efficiency. On top of that, Cardano remains one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, attracting institutional attention for its eco-friendly consensus model.

But here’s the problem—ADA’s price isn’t reflecting any of this progress. Despite multiple upgrades, ADA has been stuck in a multi-year downtrend, down over 70% from its highs as it struggles in the $0.8 region. That frustration is pushing investors to consider emerging opportunities, where growth potential looks far stronger.

Why Wall Street traders are flocking to Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is being hailed as the hottest crypto presale of 2025, and for good reason. Built as an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, Layer Brett addresses the blockchain’s most pressing pain points—scalability and high gas fees. Its hybrid mix of meme coin energy with real utility is what’s driving investor excitement.

The presale has already raised over $3.5 million, a clear sign of market confidence. Investors are also eyeing the 760% staking rewards, which provide a powerful incentive to lock tokens early and grow holdings passively. Add to that a $1 million community giveaway, and you’ve got a project that prioritizes rewarding its backers from day one.

But what really sets LBRETT apart is its scarce 10 billion token supply. Compare that to ADA’s 45 billion or HBAR’s 50 billion tokens, and the growth potential becomes obvious. For Wall Street traders chasing asymmetric returns, LBRETT’s mix of scarcity, utility, and cultural momentum is a winning formula.

Conclusion

The outlook for HBAR and Cardano remains solid in terms of fundamentals, with enterprise adoption and ecosystem growth continuing. But price action tells a different story—both assets are struggling to turn progress into meaningful gains.

That’s why Wall Street attention is shifting to the hottest crypto presale of the year, Layer Brett. With capped supply, powerful staking incentives, and a presale already pulling in millions, LBRETT is shaping up to deliver the kind of ROI that ADA and HBAR simply can’t match.

