In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:02
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1516+7.51%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01774+0.11%
MAY
MAY$0.04404-2.48%
Cardano
ADA$0.8829-1.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,461.64-0.19%

In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment and privacy enhancements. In the meantime, the presale of the Lyno AI is becoming an analyst watchlist, which has become an indicator of substantial movement in the AI-based trading market.

Lyno AI Presale Makes Waves Amid Market Rally

The Lyno AI presale is already at the Early Bird stage and the tokens cost 0.05 each. Already, 643,939 tokens have been sold with the proceeds going to a final target price of $0.10 achieving a fundraising of 32,196. The tokens in next stage will be exchanged at a price of 0.055 prompting investors to take early assignments to get the benefits of the gains expected. Lyno AI is an AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology, audited by Cyberscope , that supports 15+ blockchain networks and provides a competitive advantage by offering milliseconds and slippage controlled trade execution. The presale investors who invest more than 100 dollars will be a part of a giveaway that will provide an opportunity to win 100K divided among 10 investors, which will further encourage them to invest right now.

Ethereum Eyes $10K Milestone in 2025

Ethereum continues to be the popular platform of smart contracts, with 33 billion dollars flowing in ETFs and with privacy features to be updated soon. The market sentiment indicates that the target price range would be between $5,800 to $6,000 in the short term and analysts suggest the market would be around $10,000 by the end of year 2025. These reasons highlight an increasingly entrenched institutional demand and how DeFi applications are being solidly layered to drive ETH up the scale.

Conclusion: Secure Your Position in Lyno AI Before Surge

With Cardano proving resilient and Ethereum targeting 5-figure space, Lyno AI is an opportunity to investors like no other. The project is an AI-driven arbitrage endeavor that is characterized by cross-chain autonomous trading and a robust presale momentum and has a high chance of growing fast. Investors are advised to move fast to buy the tokens during the Early Bird presale at $0.05 before the prices are increased. Being a participant also opens up to the lucrative 100K giveaway and this brings extra value to the early adopters. Lyno AI presale audited by Cyberscope is an innovative and secure combination.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04328-0.71%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02977-1.29%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04148+1.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 18:00
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.012936-3.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,621.37-0.24%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03467-1.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH

An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH

According to PANews on August 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant obtained 20,000 ETH (cost $6,200, now worth $86.6 million), and sold 2,300 ETH (US$9.91 million) 20
Ethereum
ETH$4,462.26-0.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 13:07
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen?