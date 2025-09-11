Cardano Price And Pi Network News Take A Backseat As Rollblock Dominates Presale Rankings

Cardano price action and Pi Network updates are losing steam as Rollblock steals the spotlight with massive presale success. The project has already raised over $11.6 million, fueling confidence in its strong market appeal. 

Early investors are eyeing potential gains of up to 5,000% once the token launches, a figure that dwarfs the modest moves seen in ADA and Pi. This momentum solidifies Rollblock’s position at the top of presale rankings.

Rollblock Dominates Presale Rankings With Unmatched Momentum

Rollblock (RBLK) has surged to the top of presale rankings, capturing investor attention with a model that combines real-world adoption and robust tokenomics. The project has already secured more than $11.6 million in presale funding, handing early buyers over 500% ROI and positioning itself as one of the most sought-after tokens of 2025. Unlike many competitors, Rollblock is a fully live platform with proven traction.

In just over a year, the ecosystem has attracted 55,000+ active players and processed more than $15 million in wagers. Its expansive library of 12,000 games, from poker and blackjack to live sports betting, has created a true all-in-one hub for entertainment. A welcome bonus of up to $1,100 has further amplified adoption, driving thousands of sign-ups daily.

What keeps Rollblock ahead is its self-sustaining tokenomics. Each week, 30% of revenue fuels buybacks, with 60% permanently burned to ensure scarcity, while 40% goes directly to stakers, rewarding loyalty and participation. Rollblock’s core highlights include:

  • 12,000+ live games and integrated sportsbook
  • 55,000+ users already engaged
  • $15M+ wagers processed in year one
  • Deflationary model with weekly buybacks

At $0.068, RBLK continues to dominate presale rankings, with analysts projecting 10x–40x growth potential once it lists on major exchanges.

Cardano Takes a Back Seat as Momentum Cools

Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of slowing down as it struggles to keep pace with other market leaders. After failing to secure a breakout above $1, Cardano has pulled back to around $0.87, with momentum fading even as whales continue to accumulate.

Source

There are still other major enhancements in the pipeline, such as the Ouroboros Leios and the Midnight Mainnet, which have failed to bring about significant price action. Investors are still on the shelf and will wait until regulatory clarity and potential ETF approval before committing fully.

Pi Network Consolidates as Market Awaits Clear Direction

Pi Network is consolidating around the $0.34 level after a period of volatility that saw prices briefly dip near $0.32 before stabilizing.

Source

The token’s current market phase suggests that both buyers and sellers are waiting for stronger signals before making decisive moves. Trading activity remains steady, but without a breakout, Pi Network is locked in a narrow range. Based on the chart, Pi Network could retest $0.36 soon if consolidation holds above support, but it could slip further if it fails to hold the key support at $0.34

RBLK vs PI vs ADA: Which Project Holds the Stronger Edge?

The crypto market is seeing mixed signals as established networks like Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network (PI) consolidate, while Rollblock (RBLK) dominates presale rankings. Meanwhile, Rollblock is drawing investor confidence with a live gaming platform, strong tokenomics, and over $11.6 million raised in presale funding.

Here is their comparison side-by-side:

CategoryRollblock (RBLK)Cardano (ADA)Pi Network (PI)
Current Price$0.068 (presale)$0.87~$0.34 (unofficial trading)
Adoption55,000+ players, $15M+ wagers processed4M+ wallets, ecosystem upgrades ongoingLarge community, but limited use
Utility12,000+ games + sportsbook, revenue-sharingSmart contracts, DeFi, compliance focusMobile mining, future ecosystem
TokenomicsWeekly buybacks, 60% burn, staking APYStaking rewards, inflation controlStill evolving, unclear structure
Growth Outlook10x–40x potential forecastedSlow, dependent on regulatory catalystsUncertain until mainnet fully launches

Pi Network and Cardano maintain strong communities, but their progress is slower and tied to long-term developments. Rollblock, on the other hand, is already generating revenue, rewarding stakers, and driving adoption through real-world utility. With presale funding exceeding $11.6 million and a sustainable deflationary model, Rollblock is better positioned to outperform both ADA and PI in 2025.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

