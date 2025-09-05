Cardano Price Could Drop Below $0.50 This Quarter As Analysts Predict A New Altcoin Could Surge 5,000%

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 20:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000563+2.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02669-0.92%

cardano-pp2 main Rollblock 2 1

Cardano’s price is showing signs of weakness, with analysts warning it could slip below $0.50 this quarter. While Cardano struggles to hold support, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a fast-rising GameFi project. 

The iGaming platform has raised over $11.5 million in presale and processed more than $15 million in wagers, signaling strong early adoption. With its deflationary tokenomics and real-world demand, analysts believe RBLK could surge as much as 5,000%, offering investors a sharp contrast to ADA’s fading momentum.

Rollblock’s Tokenomics Set Stage For Explosive Growth

Rollblock (RBLK) is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025, with momentum building ahead of its token listing. The GameFi-powered iGaming platform has already raised $11.5 million in presale and processed over $15 million in wagers, showing apparent demand and early adoption. With 55,000 players registered before launch, confidence in the project’s growth potential is rising quickly.

Rollblock 3 1

Rollblock offers access to 12,000+ titles, live-streamed sports betting, and a competitive sports prediction league. It also supports 50+ cryptocurrencies and multiple fiat payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, making onboarding seamless for players worldwide.

One of Rollblock’s most significant strengths lies in its tokenomics. 30% weekly revenue is allocated to token buybacks. Of that, 60% is burned to reduce supply while 40% rewards stakers, creating a sustainable cycle of scarcity and incentives.

Key Drivers Behind Rollblock’s Growth

• $11.5M raised in presale and a price of $0.068, showing strong early traction
• Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and independently audited by SolidProof
• Weekly burns with staking rewards up to 30% APY
• 12,000+ games and an active sportsbook driving user engagement

Analysts suggest that Rollblock’s combination of growing demand, deflationary mechanics, and real utility could fuel a potential 5,000% surge after its token goes live, positioning RBLK as one of the most promising breakout altcoins of 2025.

ADA Faces Weak Volume, Analysts Warn Of Potential Drop Under $0.50

Cardano has struggled to hold momentum in recent weeks. Having risen above the June low of $0.51, ADA soared above the $1.00 mark in July, before buyers intervened. The token now trades near $0.81, and the chart shows weakening volume alongside tighter candles, a sign that buyers are losing steam. The 60-day moving average around $0.80 has been acting as short-term support, but pressure is building. 

Rollblock 1 1

                                                          Source

Analysts caution that if Cardano fails to stay above $0.80, the next significant level sits near $0.72. A break below that zone could accelerate losses and drag the price under $0.50 this quarter. On the flip side, bulls are watching for a bounce toward $0.90, with $1.00 remaining the key resistance to clear for a broader recovery.

The market’s cautious mood reflects broader uncertainty across altcoins, and ADA is no exception. Without renewed buying volume, upside will remain capped. For now, traders are closely monitoring support levels, aware that a slip below $0.50 would mark one of Cardano’s weakest points of the year.

Could Rollblock Steal The Spotlight?

With Cardano showing signs of fading strength, Rollblock’s rise is hard to ignore. The project has already raised $11.5 million in presale and processed $15 million in wagers, proving strong early demand. Its deflationary tokenomics and broad gaming appeal set it apart from struggling competitors. Many analysts believe this momentum could allow Rollblock to surpass Cardano in investor interest, especially as Cardano risks slipping under the critical $0.50 level this quarter.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.472+2.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0624+3.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012131-4.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4077+0.89%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$209.55+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.49+3.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001564+5.24%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”