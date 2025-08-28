Cardano Price Crashes At The $0.87 Barrier

Aug 27, 2025 at 20:31 // Price

The price of Cardano (ADA) fell below the critical 21-day SMA support on August 25. This may lead to a further devaluation of the cryptocurrency.

ADA price long-term forecast: bearish



The ADA price is now hovering between the moving average lines. However, ADA is gaining value as buyers try to push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. If the buyers are successful, the cryptocurrency will return to its previous high of $1.01.



But Cardano will fall if buyers fail to push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. Sellers will try to push the price above the 50-day SMA support and a break below it will signal the return of selling pressure. Cardano returns to its previous low of $0.68.



In the meantime, the price continues to fluctuate between the moving average lines. At the time of writing, the ADA price stands at $0.86.

Cardano price indicators analysis



ADA price is trading below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA support. The price of the cryptocurrency has broken through the 21-day SMA barrier, as buyers are trying to push it above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40



Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70











What is the next move for Cardano?



Cardano is in a sideways move on the 4-hour chart. The crypto price has been fluctuating above the $0.82 support but below the $1.00 high. The recovery is facing an initial barrier at the high of $0.874 or the moving average lines. The altcoin will commence the upward move above the moving average lines.









The price of Cardano was stalled above the $0.84 level after hitting resistance at $1.01 as CoinIdol.com wrote in the previous ADA price analysis.



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.