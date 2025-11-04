ExchangeDEX+
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Run All The Way To $1 As Staking Activity Reaches All-Time Highs

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/04 01:30
It’s that time of the year when many altcoins reach their best valuations, and there is significant activity on multiple projects. The ADA blockchain has been working on its development, a constant theme on Cardano, but the project may be set for much more.

AI payment integrations, Bitcoin use cases, and a new security upgrade have improved ADA’s standings among investors. The token is already looking attractive, and that has positive implications for the Cardano price prediction.

Here is more on Cardano’s step for a strong finish to the year.

Cardano Chain Updates: Developments Continue On Dipping Cardano

The Cardano project reached a local peak around the dollar mark in summer 2025, but the token has subsequently lost a good portion of all that gain since August, due to a loss of hype. Regardless, the ADA blockchain keeps adding features and upgrades to offer its users the best possible experience.

One of the developments is its recent Bitcoin bridges, allowing BTC holders to use their tokens for DeFi purposes on the Cardano blockchain. And more recently, the Cardano Ouroboros Phalanx upgrade will enhance security and transaction speed on the network.

Cardano Price Prediction: Where Could ADA Go?

For now, the ADA token trades at $0.6030, some 10.9% less than where it stood last week. That is a result of the sell pressure that piled on the token as it was slow to recover from the market crash earlier this month.

The Cardano price prediction has taken a hit, thanks to the dip, but staking activity and accumulation are rising on the ADA charts. Traders predict a breakout soon, with targets set at $1.28 and $1.90.

Consistently gaining momentum is essential to a positive Cardano price prediction, according to analysts, and the bulls seem well on the path. Still, there is some competition in the DeFi space, from one of the newest releases in the crypto market.

Say hi to Remittix

Remittix: Transfer Crypto Seamlessly And Efficiently

Many projects have tried and failed to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat finance systems successfully, but the latest attempt from Remittix seems to be an ice-breaker. The project is building a crypto-fiat bridge where crypto assets can be sent directly into fiat bank accounts anywhere in the world.

The use case opens direct payment channels for crypto users; they can pay for a wide range of goods and services without needing to convert through third-party apps. And Remittix offers a safe, secure, and straightforward portal for such payments, all at reduced transaction fees and ZERO bank charges.

The RTX tokens are also sporting potential to rival even meme coin launches. Analysts have slapped 25x post-launch returns on the Remittix coins; now is the time to get your RTX tokens, while they still go for $0.1166 each.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Run All The Way To $1 As Staking Activity Reaches All-Time Highs appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

