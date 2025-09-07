Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holders Turn To L2 Meme Layer Brett As The Best Investment Of 2025

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/07 21:00
The ADA price is once again testing key levels, leaving ADA holders questioning how much upside remains in 2025. At around $0.832, buyers attempted to push ADA prices above their 20-day EMA at $0.84, but bearish resistance held firm. Support sits at $0.80, with the risk of a drop toward $0.68 if momentum continues to falter. Even if ADA clears resistance and rallies toward $1.02, traders are starting to wonder whether the upside is worth the wait.

Meanwhile, capital is flowing elsewhere. The Layer Brett presale has already surged past $2.9 million raised, with tokens priced at just $0.055, making it one of the hottest early-stage entries in crypto. Unlike ADA’s slow grind, Layer Brett offers asymmetric upside rooted in the booming Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem, where institutions and retail alike are piling in.

ADA price shows signs of weakness

From a technical standpoint, ADA’s chart shows fatigue. The asset has been stuck in a descending channel pattern, making lower highs and threatening fresh breakdowns. While Cardano bulls highlight long-term development and network upgrades, traders on Reddit and Biz increasingly voice skepticism: ADA’s narrative feels stale compared to newer, faster-moving opportunities.

Yes, ADA could push toward $1.02 if buyers regain momentum, but after years of underperformance, many in the community are rotating capital elsewhere. The reality is that Cardano price gains are limited by its size, with a multibillion-dollar cap making parabolic upside far less likely than in smaller-cap plays.

Why Layer Brett is pulling in ADA holders

In contrast, Layer Brett is rapidly emerging as the top meme + infrastructure play of the cycle. Unlike meme tokens that depend purely on sentiment, Layer Brett fuses Ethereum Layer 2 scalability with meme culture. It offers ultra-low gas fees, instant transactions, and staking rewards at 895% APY, all while being community-driven and anchored to Ethereum’s security.

Every inflow into ETH — whether via ETF approvals, institutional adoption, or DeFi expansion — strengthens the Layer 2 ecosystem, and that’s where Brett sits. Analysts argue this puts Layer Brett at the front of the line for outsized returns, making it the natural choice for ADA holders frustrated with flat charts.

By joining Layer Brett’s presale now, traders position themselves before listings, with the potential to ride a 100x+ wave while ADA holders scrape for incremental gains.

Conclusion: ADA price vs Layer Brett’s presale momentum

ADA prices may hold support and even attempt another rally, but ADA’s growth curve remains modest compared to what investors crave in 2025. By contrast, Layer Brett is capturing all the right narratives — Ethereum scaling, meme energy, and early-stage presale momentum. With $2.9 million already raised and tokens still available at $0.055, Layer Brett is setting itself up as the cycle’s breakout story.

For ADA holders tired of waiting, the message from analysts is clear: 2025 won’t be defined by incremental moves around $1 — it will be defined by asymmetric bets like Layer Brett.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holders Turn To L2 Meme Layer Brett As The Best Investment Of 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Key HighlightsEthereum’s leanVM update reduces costs and speeds up recursion.Vitalik Buterin highlights 2025 milestones for scaling and decentralization.LeanVM introduces new ZK-friendly architecture for safer growth.Ethereum LeanVM Update Promises Faster Scaling and Lower CostsEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network has made significant progress in 2025 toward long-term scalability, decentralization, and sustainability.He highlighted leanVM, a minimal zero-knowledge proof virtual machine (zkVM), as a key innovation designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This new virtual machine is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, features a four-instruction ISA, uses multi-line STARKs, and incorporates logup-lookups cryptography to cut commitment costs compared to Cairo.The current recursion speed is 2.7 seconds, and the team aims to increase this tenfold.“The team has done impressive work this year, making Ethereum more scalable while keeping it decentralized and sustainable. LeanVM is designed to support these goals efficiently, and we expect it to be ready as the short-term roadmap hits its milestones,” Buterin explained.LeanVM Milestones and the RoadmapEthereum has already completed the Pectra update on the mainnet as of May 7, 2025. Buterin emphasized that leanVM deliberately lags slightly behind short-term scaling milestones so it can be fully prepared when the new features are live.“LeanVM is designed to integrate safely with mainnet operations. By keeping it behind the short-term roadmap, we ensure that scaling happens smoothly without requiring extra infrastructure,” he added.The update focuses on simplicity in protocol design, minimizing code complexity while maintaining robustness and reliability. Buterin described protocols as carefully crafted tools, not something to rush, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and long-lasting.Long-Term Benefits for EthereumThe leanVM update is expected to:Reduce costs for large-scale computations.Speed up recursion for ZK-proof computations.Maintain network decentralization and security.These improvements position Ethereum for sustainable growth and set the stage for future innovations in zero-knowledge proofs and scalable blockchain solutions.“We want Ethereum to remain a network that scales efficiently while staying decentralized. LeanVM is just one of the steps toward that vision,” Buterin concluded.
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:14
