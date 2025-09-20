Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 19:30
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04397-1.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01738-6.25%
Cardano
ADA$0.8946-0.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.17%

Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout. 

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this week as a crypto to watch above ADA in terms of growth potential, thanks to its product rollout, investor incentives, and security credentials.

ADA’s Setup in This Week’s Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano price prediction shows ADA trading in a consolidation pattern, holding around $0.87, with key resistance between $0.90-$0.95. Support lies near $0.82, where multiple moving averages, 20-day and 50-day EMA, are aligning to create a potential base for upward movement.

Short-term forecasters believe that if ADA breaks above $0.95, then a run toward $1.10 or higher becomes possible. There are warnings, though: if ADA falls below $0.82, that could signal weakness and risk a drop to $0.70 to $0.75 in adverse conditions.

Why Remittix is Outpacing ADA This Week

When comparing Remittix and ADA, Remittix is being viewed by many as having leverage that ADA might struggle to match in the near term.

The Remittix team is now fully verified by CertiK and is ranked number one among pre-launch tokens on CertiK’s Skynet platform. Also, the Remittix beta wallet is live now, allowing community testing across networks. 

Remittix has sold over 666 million tokens, is priced at $0.108 per token, and has raised over $26 million. On top of that, there is a 15% USDT referral program available daily, a $250,000 giveaway, and two centralized exchange listings already secured, with a third in view.

Here are aspects fueling Remittix’s outperformance narrative:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • One of the few projects with product progress before TGE

These features being pushed in Cardano price prediction conversations give Remittix a distinct profile. For many, ADA represents stability and slower gains; Remittix offers the kind of incentives, velocity, and utility that could lead to steeper returns in shorter timeframes.

Remittix Rising While ADA Eyes Breakout

Cardano price prediction remains cautiously optimistic this week, with ADA needing to clear resistance around $0.90 to $0.95 to confirm the next leg of upside. 

Remittix is carving out attention by offering what many believe are higher growth levers: verified security, product launches, and strong incentives. For those watching the charts, Remittix may be the trending choice over ADA right now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02832-1.63%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1637-19.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.08622-6.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756-5.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.89074+0.12%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013628-2.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.46-0.30%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012138-10.59%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)