ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Cardano (ADA) is still an investors’ favorite, with analysts foretelling a bright long-term outlook. Nevertheless, while ADA’s growth prospects are still positive, savvy investors are beginning to turn to other plays for even higher returns. One such project making the headlines is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi altcoin with a low price of only $0.035 […]Cardano (ADA) is still an investors’ favorite, with analysts foretelling a bright long-term outlook. Nevertheless, while ADA’s growth prospects are still positive, savvy investors are beginning to turn to other plays for even higher returns. One such project making the headlines is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi altcoin with a low price of only $0.035 […]

Cardano Price Prediction: Analysts Target $5 Long-Term, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Promises Even Bigger Gains

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/06 23:00
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0005183+1.84%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01817-3.55%
Cardano
ADA$0.5416-6.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000689-10.51%

Cardano (ADA) is still an investors’ favorite, with analysts foretelling a bright long-term outlook. Nevertheless, while ADA’s growth prospects are still positive, savvy investors are beginning to turn to other plays for even higher returns. One such project making the headlines is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi altcoin with a low price of only $0.035 that has already sold over 60% of its Stage 6 presale. The project has attained over $16.85 million and attracted over 16770 unique investors. Mutuum Finance is a project with even greater potential for growth, and one which could certainly outperform ADA as the next bull cycle begins.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) is showing new strength as it bounces back from recent lows of about $0.75 up into the range of $0.85, above its 50-day EMA and re-establishing vital support in the 200-day EMA. Technical analysts indicate that a clear break out above $0.96 may lead to a move into $1.20, with $5 as a longer term target, and breaking below $0.80 will cause further consolidation. 

Institutional trust is on the rise as well, Hashdex has added ADA to its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, expanding regulated capital flows and enhancing its investment appeal. Whale investors have also accumulated 70 million ADA over one week, and Brave’s integration now provides direct ADA access to over 100 million users, boosting adoption and governance participation. As these positive fundamentals come together, ADA’s upside momentum gathers pace, but investors are also diversifying into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the latter teases potentially higher returns.

Mutuum Finance Presale Goes Bonkers 

Mutuum Finance is breaking into DeFi with its presale, with over 16,770 investors already drawn in and more than $16.85 million raised so far. Phase 6 of the presale is live at 60% completion and selling MUTM tokens at a price of $0.035 per token. As a gesture of appreciation to its initial investors, the team has organized a $100,000 giveaway, to award 10 lucky individuals $10,000 MUTM tokens each.

Mutuum Finance will also introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. In contrast to bear market-stopping algorithmic stablecoins, the token is non-algorithmic and overcollateralized and will be architected to become price-stable even in bear markets.

Mutuum Finance Announces Lending & Borrowing Protocol 

Mutuum Finance has announced the development of its lending and borrowing protocol as part of its DeFi build-out. The initial version (V1) of the protocol will go live on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 with the highlight features being a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, etc. Lending, borrowing, and providing ETH and USDT as collateral will be available on day 1 for users to feel the first bite of a strong and secure decentralized finance platform.

There is also a risk-adjusted Loan-to-Value (LTV) mechanism within the protocol whereby each asset has its collateral limit determined by its risk factor. That is for facilitating proportionate and arm’s length lending. Apart from safeguarding users in times of adversity, the protocol also has a buffer reserve mechanism whereby riskier assets are allocated more reserves as extra collateral and to subsidize the ecosystem.

Through its expansion via presale, risk management advancements, and openness, Mutuum Finance is emerging as stable, safe, and innovative DeFi.

Cardano (ADA) does have solid long-term potential with analysts eyeing $5, but the bigger opportunity is with Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At just $0.035, with over 16,770 investors and $16.85M+ funded, MUTM’s presale power and imminent DeFi releases potentially offer much more robust returns. For aggressive growth investors, MUTM is the project to watch.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,113.02
$104,113.02$104,113.02

-1.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.51
$3,510.51$3,510.51

-2.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.23
$161.23$161.23

-3.30%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2745
$2.2745$2.2745

-2.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16508
$0.16508$0.16508

-1.12%