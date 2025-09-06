Cardano Price Prediction and New Crypto Tipped to Outshine ADA in Long-Term Gains

With Cardano (ADA) still operating in a turbulent crypto environment, more investors are shifting their focus to new coins that have the potential to reshape the long-term growth patterns. One of the most successful projects is the Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a decentralized lending protocol that is quickly gaining increased popularity because of its innovative approach to DeFi sustainability and optimizing yields. 

MUTM is at its sixth presale stage and will increase by 14.29 percent to $0.04 in the seventh stage. The project has raised more than $15.4 million and already registered more than 16,040 investors. As the ADA price movement generates discussions on where it will be in the market, Mutuum Finance has an opportunity to take over a portion of the attention as the traditional player wobbles.

Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast as Bulls Look for Momentum

Currently, ADA is trading at around $0.83 with solid ground above the support range of $0.80, which countless times has served as a key level to subsequent pullbacks. According to analysts, assuming that ADA can break out of the $0.95-$1.00 range, and gain above, it may in the next few weeks roll out a short-term surge towards $1.05, which would correspond to a potential 20-25% gain. When looking further forward, into late 2025, estimates are more optimistic: certain models may see average prices of $0.75-$1.07 in the month, whilst others may see a breakout to $1.30-$1.50 should institutional interest such as an ETF approval come to fruition.

Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance is still in presale. Stage 6 tokens are sold at a price of $0.035 and the price of Stage 7 will increase by 14.29 percent and will reach $0.04. Interest in investment is also high and the sum of funds raised has exceeded above 15.4 million and the number of individuals with tokens has exceeded above 16,040. This turns MUTM into one of the most competent in the DeFi market.

Community Giveaway and Leaderboard Rewards

Mutuum finance continues to entice more investors with its mega $100,000 giveaway. Participation is open with a $10k reward to ten individuals.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance is also currently operating a bug bounty program of $50,000 USDT in collaboration with CertiK. To ensure that the platforms are safe and reliable, the participants may be incentivized to discover the weak areas, which can be classified into four categories: critical, major, minor, and low.

Oracle Infrastructure and Price Discovery

The project uses Chainlink to get accurate market prices and connects them with the value of USD and tokens like ETH, MATIC, and AVAX.

Additional tools like fallback oracles, aggregated feeds, and in-chain metrics help provide reliable and timely prices for managing collateral and handling liquidations.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining ground fast as an emerging DeFi competitor, although Cardano (ADA) is looking at a tentative recovery. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, and Stage 7 will increase 14.29% to $0.04, providing early buyers with a high upside potential. With a growing confidence in the market, the project has increased funds raised and attracted over 16,040 investors in excess of 15.4M. MUTM offers the security, scalability and long-term growth positioning with a $100K community giveaway, $50K CertiK bug bounty, and solid oracle-based price infrastructure. Stage 6 is currently open to ensure that you are allocated before the next price surge.

