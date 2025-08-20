Cardano Price Prediction as Cryptos Crash: What’s Happening?

Market Overview: Crypto Crash Intensifies

The broader crypto market is sliding sharply, with most major coins losing ground in the past 24 hours. Heavy liquidations and weaker risk appetite have triggered a wave of selling pressure, erasing recent gains. This downturn comes at a time when investors are closely monitoring macroeconomic conditions, leaving digital assets exposed to further downside volatility.

Top cryptos by market cap – coinmarketcap

EU CPI Inflation Holds at 2%

Fresh data from the European Union shows CPI inflation holding steady at 2%, right in line with expectations. While this signals stability on paper, markets reacted with caution. Traders interpret the reading as a sign that the European Central Bank may not accelerate rate cuts, keeping financial conditions tight. This hesitation is weighing heavily on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.