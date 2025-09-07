Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/07 22:30
Cardano
ADA$0.8332+1.06%

Crypto Market Consolidation

The crypto market as a whole has entered a period of consolidation. The total market cap chart shows a stall just below the $4 trillion mark after peaking in mid-August. Traders remain cautious as global conditions weigh on risk assets.

This sideways movement, while frustrating for momentum traders, often precedes larger breakouts and provides setups for altcoins to outperform.

TOTAL_2025-09-07_12-42-37.png

Total market cap in USD - TradingView

Bitcoin Stability Above $110K

Bitcoin ($BTC) is holding firm above the $110,000 level, after pulling back from highs near $120,000. While BTC no longer pushes aggressively higher, its consolidation signals that support is forming. Historically, these calm periods in Bitcoin price action often lead to liquidity rotating into altcoins, igniting fresh rallies.

As long as BTC stays above $110K, altcoins like Cardano ($ADA) could find room to test higher levels.

BTCUSD_2025-09-07_12-42-45.png

BTC/USD chart over the past 6 months - TradingView

Cardano Price Analysis

$Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.82, showing resilience after a strong bounce in August. On the chart, several key levels stand out:

  • Immediate resistance: $0.83–$0.85 (50-day SMA at $0.83 and horizontal barrier).
  • Key support: $0.72 (200-day SMA) and $0.62 as a deeper safety net.
  • Critical downside risk: $0.55, which remains the last strong support from earlier this year.

ADAUSD_2025-09-07_13-20-43.png

ADA/USD 1-day chart - TradingView

The RSI sits around 49, showing neutral momentum, neither overbought nor oversold. This suggests ADA could swing in either direction depending on broader market cues.

Short-Term Outlook

In the short term, ADA faces resistance at $0.85. A breakout above this level could trigger a move toward $1.00, with stronger upside potential to $1.20 if momentum carries. Failure to clear $0.85, however, risks a pullback to the $0.72–$0.73 zone.

Medium-Term Outlook

Looking further out, if Bitcoin maintains stability above $110K and the altcoin market strengthens, ADA could realistically push toward the $1.20 mark in the coming months. Conversely, if market sentiment weakens, a drop back toward $0.62 is possible before ADA attempts another recovery.

Outlook

Cardano is at a crossroads, holding firm above $0.80 while the broader market consolidates. With Bitcoin stable and altcoins preparing for a potential breakout, ADA’s next moves hinge on its ability to break resistance at $0.85. Success could open the door to $1.00 and beyond, while failure could send the coin back toward $0.72 or lower.

