Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:45
NEAR
NEAR$2.528+2.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001789--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022288+1.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04755-1.20%
Cardano
ADA$0.88+3.56%

As Cardano’s ADA is getting close to the highly anticipated resistance of $1, experts suggest that its price behavior will begin to stagnate and attract investor attention to newer prospects in the market. Among such a token is Mutuum Finance (MTU), causing massive frenzy among traders and DeFi participants alike. 

Over 15400 investors have invested in the project presale to date, and over $14.65 million has been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already up to Stage 6 of Presale priced at $0.035. Stage 7 will be a 14.29% price hike to $0.04. Mutuum Finance is arousing anticipations of a potential 50x rally from its $0.035 starting point, thus forming a gem in a market where well-established assets like Cardano may experience short-term consolidation. 

Cardano Price Outlook

Cardano (ADA) currently trades at about $0.92, making slight intraday oscillations around a $0.92–$0.98 range as it consolidates at resistance levels without extreme movements. Market analysts indicate ADA is passing through a symmetrical triangle pattern, constricting between roughly $0.85 and $0.98, and this indicates that a breakout will happen soon—either to the $0.80 support or to a potential push to $1.10–$1.15 resistance, depending on the direction of the market. In this tranquil build-up, interest in Mutuum Finance remains present.

Mutuum Finance Presale Proceeds to Phase 6 of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance has completed Phase 5 of presale and proceeded to Phase 6, in which its tokens sell at $0.035. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has surpassed $14.65 million already and over 15400 holders have participated.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Partners with CertiK to Run $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance is partnering with CertiK for its Bug Bounty Program. The reward pool of the program shall be $50,000 USDT. The program shall be rewarded under four categories, i.e. low, minor, major and critical. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) had reached a full audit by Certik for user funds security and blockchain integrity.

Mutuum Finance Launches MUTM Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also running a $100,000 giveaway where 10 of its participants will be given $10,000 MUTM tokens worth. It has also made public that a leaderboard system will reward the top 50 token holders of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with a bonus. 

Mutuum Finance is a P2C and P2P lending protocol in which uses are in control of their funds. It is an end-to-end DeFi experience highly tailored to the customer’s requirements and more transparent, secure, and flexible compared to the centralized lending product. The project is gaining popularity as a DeFi project with the potential of delivering more returns than most of the established older altcoins.

As Cardano (ADA) is hovering at $1, technical indicators are anticipating short-term stabilization with a window of opportunity for new DeFi platforms to gain popularity among investors. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking advantage of this, with Stage 6 presale at $0.035, over 15,400 participants, and raised funds of $14.65 million. Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty and a $100,000 community giveaway, along with its Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending dual model, MUTM is positioned for a possible 50x upside, and it’s one of the front-runners in a space where established altcoins such as ADA may lose steam. Early investors should find good returns if the project maintains its current momentum and adoption.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/experts-believe-ada-price-may-stall-near-1-but-one-0-035-token-will-rally-50x-fast/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own