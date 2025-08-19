Cardano Price Prediction: How Will ADA Fair Against New Competition From Layer Brett

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 18:30
Brett has broken out and the Cardano price prediction faces a new challenger. The crypto market is buzzing as Layer Brett enters its presale, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to meme coins and Layer 2 crypto projects alike. With the presale now live, analysts are making bold projections—many believe $LBRETT could be the next 100x altcoin of 2025. As the “crypto bull run 2025” narrative gains steam, attention is shifting from traditional players to innovative newcomers. The question is clear: How will ADA perform amid the rise of Layer Brett and what does this mean for any Cardano price prediction?

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Traditional chains like Ethereum Layer 1 and Cardano (ADA) have faced criticism for slow transaction speeds and high gas fees, often limiting adoption. Layer Brett flips the script by leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 technology, delivering near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees—just pennies per transfer, a dramatic improvement over Layer 1 costs. This Layer 2 blockchain approach is not just hype: It’s a tangible upgrade that outpaces the basic meme coin model set by Shiba Inu, Pepe, Dogecoin, and the original Brett. The result is a DeFi coin and meme token with no KYC needed that brings both speed and scalability to the table, setting the stage for the next big crypto.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers

With the presale price at just $0.0044 per token, $LBRETT offers what many investors see as the best crypto presale opportunity of 2025. Payment is seamless—ETH, USDT, and BNB are all accepted. Early adopters can stake their tokens with no lockup period, enjoying APYs currently advertised at over 7,000% (early adopters will enjoy up to 300,000%!), though rates will further decrease as staking pools fill. This is a major differentiator from Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu, which lack such high-yield staking crypto incentives. The gamified staking system, NFT integrations, and ongoing $1 million giveaway add further momentum, attracting a wave of crypto enthusiasts looking for the next 100x meme coin.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, Pepe, and Shiba

Unlike the original Brett on Base, Layer Brett is engineered for performance and rewards. Its tokenomics are transparent: A fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to presale, 25% for staking rewards, and the rest supporting the ecosystem. The project is built for the community, not just speculators. Where Pepe and Shiba Inu rely on pure meme power, Layer Brett combines viral appeal with real-world utility and the scaling benefits of Layer 2 crypto. This positions it as both an altcoin and a DeFi powerhouse, ready to rival top DeFi tokens and trending cryptocurrencies.

Why investors are looking towards $LBRETT after disappointing Cardano price predictions

Recent Cardano price prediction headlines have left some ADA holders searching for better ROI. With fluctuating Cardano news and the last major Cardano upgrade already priced in, many are diversifying into new crypto coins with more explosive growth potential. Layer Brett offers exactly that: Smaller market cap, higher APY, and a robust Layer 2 blockchain that can power DeFi, smart contracts, and future Web3 applications. As the ecosystem grows, so too do the opportunities for both crypto governance and community rewards.

Conclusion: The next big crypto is here

Layer Brett’s presale is nearly over—combining meme coin hype, real utility, and strong staking rewards. Unlike Dogecoin, Shiba, or Pepe, it’s built for growth on Ethereum Layer 2. Stake, earn, and join before the next 100x slips away.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
