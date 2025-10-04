ExchangeDEX+
Cardano Price Prediction: Missed ADA In 2021? Analysts Back This New ETH L2 Token For 160x Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:22
Cardano
ADA$0.5418-6.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,511.84-5.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006411-6.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01817-3.55%
COM
COM$0.005181-0.03%

The last bull cycle minted fortunes for early ADA holders but a fresh Cardano price prediction suggests the next wave of big returns may not come from ADA itself. Instead, analysts are pointing toward a new Ethereum Layer 2 project, Layer Brett (LBRETT), as the meme-fuelled contender with serious upside potential. With ADA trading under pressure, many investors are asking whether rotating into LBRETT could be the smarter play.

ADA struggles to reclaim old highs

The latest Cardano price prediction has split opinion. ADA is trading close to $0.60, a level many view as critical. Some bulls argue that strong development activity and ecosystem upgrades could lift ADA back above $0.70 in the coming months. However, bearish analysts warn that if the $0.55 support zone fails, ADA might drift into the low 40-cent range.

For long-term holders, Cardano’s methodical, research-driven approach remains appealing but critics highlight its slower pace compared to rivals. In 2021, ADA surged from under $0.20 to over $3 — an incredible run. Yet repeating that feat may be harder this time around, with ADA now competing against faster, cheaper and more flexible blockchains. That’s why many Cardano price prediction reports now suggest muted returns compared to more speculative newcomers.

Why ADA investors are looking elsewhere

Despite ADA’s loyal community, capital tends to chase projects with momentum. Ethereum Layer 2s, Solana-based dApps and new meme coins have been grabbing headlines. ADA’s measured progress means it can sometimes look stale next to the breakneck pace of rivals. With ADA still struggling to break higher, some traders are choosing to rotate into emerging tokens where the potential upside looks far greater.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction

This is where Layer Brett enters the conversation. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT blends the viral appeal of memes with tangible utility. Its presale, priced at just $0.0058, has already raised over $4.2 million. At the time of writing, staking rewards stand at around 616% APY — though they decline quickly as more buyers join, making early entry especially attractive.

The roadmap goes far beyond memes. Planned features include NFT integrations, gamified staking and cross-chain bridging, all supported by a growing community. A teased $1 million giveaway has also added to the buzz, drawing thousands into its Telegram, TikTok and X groups. Unlike many meme tokens that lack substance, Layer Brett positions itself as a hybrid: Meme energy on the surface, but with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure beneath it.

Accessibility is another strength. Buying LBRETT only requires connecting a wallet and paying with ETH or USDT, a process designed to appeal to both first-time investors and seasoned traders. Analysts argue that this combination of low entry cost, utility and community hype is why LBRETT could be the token that rivals ADA’s early days in terms of life-changing returns.

The takeaway

Every Cardano price prediction highlights ADA’s resilience and long-term potential but also its slower growth profile. In contrast, Layer Brett is being pitched as the fast-moving alternative, with some analysts projecting a run from under one cent to over $1 within two years — equivalent to more than 160x gains.

For investors who regret missing ADA’s run in 2021, LBRETT could be the second chance they’ve been waiting for. With staking yields still in the hundreds of percent, millions already raised and community momentum accelerating, it may be the project that defines the next wave of meme coin mania.

Secure your Layer Brett allocation today — the presale won’t stay at $0.0058 for long.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/missed-ada-in-2021-analysts-back-this-new-eth-l2-token-for-160x-gains/

