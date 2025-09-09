Cardano Price Prediction Points To Slow Growth As Analysts Back Rollblock As The Altcoin With 25x Potential

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/09 15:30
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006433+5.77%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+11.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772+1.87%

Cardano and Rollblock (RBLK) are capturing huge levels of investor attention in 2025, but the story here isn’t just about price action.

Cardano continues to see steady movements, appealing to conservative investors who prefer incremental gains. Meanwhile, Rollblock is being positioned as a high-potential staking powerhouse, with projections suggesting it could deliver 25x returns this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): A Staking Powerhouse Ready To Explode

Rollblock (RBLK) is emerging as one of the most compelling platforms in Web3 gaming, combining blockchain transparency, DeFi principles, and revenue-sharing mechanics that directly reward token holders.

Thousands of active users are engaging daily with over 12,000 AI powered games including live poker, blackjack, and a thriving sports prediction league.

The RBLK token integrates staking, high APYs, and a deflationary buyback-and-burn model to enhance long-term value.

Key highlights of the Rollblock ecosystem:

  • Rollblock (RBLK) has been fully operational for over 12 months with millions wagered across its GameFi ecosystem
  • RBLK holders earn weekly rewards via a robust revenue share model
  • 30% of platform revenue is allocated to buybacks, 60% of which are burned to reduce the supply
  • Staking yields of up to 30% APY attract long-term holders
  • Rollblock combines security, transparency, and licensed operations for trust and reliability

Tokens are selling fast, with over 83% of RBLK presale coins sold at $0.068. This price is expected to surge as major exchange listings approach later this year, rewarding early adopters who are already seeing gains of more than 500%.

The presale has raised over $11.5 million so far, with a 20% bonus available for limited-time purchases, giving early buyers an extra edge before exchange listings drive wider demand.

Watch Crypto Octo’s latest YouTube breakdown to understand why Rollblock (RBLK) is capturing the imagination of Web3 investors: https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

TokenPriceMarket CapCirculating SupplyRevenue SharePotential Multiples
Rollblock (RBLK)$0.068$2.1B1BWeekly25x+
Cardano (ADA)$0.8454$30.23B35.76BN/A2-3x

Cardano (ADA): Steady Uptrend, Slow But Consistent

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.86 today, up 2.03% on a steady buying wave. “Buyers are keeping ADA in a steady uptrend as it prepares for another attempt toward the $0.85 resistance zone” according to Amina Chattha

Cardano is also drawing attention from institutions. Grayscale recently filed for a Cardano ETF (ticker GADA) alongside a Polkadot ETF, signaling that traditional finance continues to explore exposure to top altcoins through regulated products.

With ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum already proving highly successful among institutions, this filing demonstrates growing interest in Cardano as part of the top crypto projects list.

The combination of whale exits and institutional ETF filings shows two sides of Cardano’s current narrative. Short-term volatility may persist, but the long-term picture remains tied to its blockchain interoperability, staking crypto opportunities, and potential institutional inflows.

A reclaim of the $1.20 level could take place during the next leg up in the markets.

Why Rollblock Will Likely Outperform Top Altcoins in 2025

The 2025 landscape favors Rollblock as the altcoin with the highest upside potential. Cardano (ADA) provides stability but lacks the aggressive growth narrative of Rollblock.

With exchange listings approaching and adoption accelerating by the day, Rollblock is set to outshine traditional top altcoins and could be the breakout 25x opportunity of the year.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Cardano Price Prediction Points To Slow Growth As Analysts Back Rollblock As The Altcoin With 25x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.697+7.62%
BULLS
BULLS$534.13+1.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.94+1.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,908.56+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24065+3.14%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Share
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015085+4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team