Cardano Price Prediction: Roadmap To $12.156

In recent Cardano news, ADA price delivered a strong 490% gain, only to pull back and settle near $0.82. While it seems like lost momentum, Cardano price prediction by analysts indicate a different outcome.

Yet, the broader chart painted a very different picture that suggested the phase was simply a calm before another significant leg higher.

Analyst’s Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction Targets $12.156

On a chart highlighted by Cryptorecruit, Cardano traded inside a clear consolidation zone, bounded by the red resistance block overhead and supported by a rising structure underneath.

ADA Price action tightened, reflecting a classic coiling pattern within a wedge. More importantly, Cardano continued to hold above key moving averages.

That meant buyers had remained in control despite periods of volatility. The wedge breakout target had projected toward $12.15.

Measured Fibonacci extensions and volume targets aligning at $6.50 and $9.50. Those levels represented significant potential upside, far beyond the then-current prices.

A confirmed breakout could also have carried Cardano’s market capitalization toward the $197 billion to $291 billion range.

This would put the project in direct contention with some of the largest names in the market.

Of course, resistance at $1.10 had been the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above that region would likely have set the tone for a new wave of momentum.

Until then, Cardano’s chart had suggested patience. The structure was constructive, the setup remained intact, and the wedge target was clear.

For long-term investors, the message had been simple: that was not the time to be bearish.

Cardano Pledges Billions to Support Stablecoin Projects

In more Cardano news, the Cardano Foundation unveiled a major shift in its strategy in its latest roadmap update by confirming to commit tens of millions of ADA to provide liquidity for several stablecoin projects.

This move marks a departure from the Foundation’s original mandate. Yet, leaders say the decision reflects a growing need to improve both on-ramps and off-ramps for users.

They believe that better access could fuel stronger adoption of Cardano within the next six to twelve months.

At the same time, the Foundation is widening its focus on community-driven efforts. One proposal already on the table is the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget.

The program aims to boost participation in decentralized finance and strengthen the overall ecosystem.

Leaders say the data gathered from Cardano’s liquidity efforts will serve a larger purpose. It will be used to fine-tune future proposals that come directly from the community.

This step builds on a series of moves within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier in the year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson floated a plan to convert $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin.

The goal was clear: expand liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi foundation. In addition, Hoskinson revealed ongoing work to bring World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin onto Cardano.

If successful, these efforts could help the blockchain narrow the gap with rival layer-1 networks and position itself more competitively in the market.

The release of Cardano’s new roadmap came on the heels of an independent audit that addressed concerns over 318 million “missing” tokens.

The review confirmed the assets had been moved into reserves, easing doubts about transparency and reinforcing the project’s credibility.

With that issue resolved, attention shifted back to expansion. Charles Hoskinson hinted at a possible collaboration with Ripple, a move that could have broadened Cardano’s reach.

Reports also suggested that Lace Wallet integration could arrive before the end of the year, adding further momentum to the ecosystem’s growth.