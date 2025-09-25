The post Cardano Price Prediction: Roadmap To $12.156 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Cardano news, ADA price delivered a strong 490% gain, only to pull back and settle near $0.82. While it seems like lost momentum, Cardano price prediction by analysts indicate a different outcome. Yet, the broader chart painted a very different picture that suggested the phase was simply a calm before another significant leg higher. Analyst’s Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction Targets $12.156 On a chart highlighted by Cryptorecruit, Cardano traded inside a clear consolidation zone, bounded by the red resistance block overhead and supported by a rising structure underneath. ADA Price action tightened, reflecting a classic coiling pattern within a wedge. More importantly, Cardano continued to hold above key moving averages. That meant buyers had remained in control despite periods of volatility. The wedge breakout target had projected toward $12.15. Measured Fibonacci extensions and volume targets aligning at $6.50 and $9.50. Those levels represented significant potential upside, far beyond the then-current prices. A confirmed breakout could also have carried Cardano’s market capitalization toward the $197 billion to $291 billion range. This would put the project in direct contention with some of the largest names in the market. Of course, resistance at $1.10 had been the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above that region would likely have set the tone for a new wave of momentum. Until then, Cardano’s chart had suggested patience. The structure was constructive, the setup remained intact, and the wedge target was clear. For long-term investors, the message had been simple: that was not the time to be bearish. Source: X Cardano Pledges Billions to Support Stablecoin Projects In more Cardano news, the Cardano Foundation unveiled a major shift in its strategy in its latest roadmap update by confirming to commit tens of millions of ADA to provide liquidity for several stablecoin projects. This move marks… The post Cardano Price Prediction: Roadmap To $12.156 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Cardano news, ADA price delivered a strong 490% gain, only to pull back and settle near $0.82. While it seems like lost momentum, Cardano price prediction by analysts indicate a different outcome. Yet, the broader chart painted a very different picture that suggested the phase was simply a calm before another significant leg higher. Analyst’s Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction Targets $12.156 On a chart highlighted by Cryptorecruit, Cardano traded inside a clear consolidation zone, bounded by the red resistance block overhead and supported by a rising structure underneath. ADA Price action tightened, reflecting a classic coiling pattern within a wedge. More importantly, Cardano continued to hold above key moving averages. That meant buyers had remained in control despite periods of volatility. The wedge breakout target had projected toward $12.15. Measured Fibonacci extensions and volume targets aligning at $6.50 and $9.50. Those levels represented significant potential upside, far beyond the then-current prices. A confirmed breakout could also have carried Cardano’s market capitalization toward the $197 billion to $291 billion range. This would put the project in direct contention with some of the largest names in the market. Of course, resistance at $1.10 had been the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above that region would likely have set the tone for a new wave of momentum. Until then, Cardano’s chart had suggested patience. The structure was constructive, the setup remained intact, and the wedge target was clear. For long-term investors, the message had been simple: that was not the time to be bearish. Source: X Cardano Pledges Billions to Support Stablecoin Projects In more Cardano news, the Cardano Foundation unveiled a major shift in its strategy in its latest roadmap update by confirming to commit tens of millions of ADA to provide liquidity for several stablecoin projects. This move marks…

Cardano Price Prediction: Roadmap To $12.156

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.99+0.94%
1
1$0.014786+14.55%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.04+100.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08451-1.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1152-3.03%

In recent Cardano news, ADA price delivered a strong 490% gain, only to pull back and settle near $0.82. While it seems like lost momentum, Cardano price prediction by analysts indicate a different outcome.

Yet, the broader chart painted a very different picture that suggested the phase was simply a calm before another significant leg higher.

Analyst’s Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction Targets $12.156

On a chart highlighted by Cryptorecruit, Cardano traded inside a clear consolidation zone, bounded by the red resistance block overhead and supported by a rising structure underneath.

ADA Price action tightened, reflecting a classic coiling pattern within a wedge. More importantly, Cardano continued to hold above key moving averages.

That meant buyers had remained in control despite periods of volatility. The wedge breakout target had projected toward $12.15.

Measured Fibonacci extensions and volume targets aligning at $6.50 and $9.50. Those levels represented significant potential upside, far beyond the then-current prices.

A confirmed breakout could also have carried Cardano’s market capitalization toward the $197 billion to $291 billion range.

This would put the project in direct contention with some of the largest names in the market.

Of course, resistance at $1.10 had been the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above that region would likely have set the tone for a new wave of momentum.

Until then, Cardano’s chart had suggested patience. The structure was constructive, the setup remained intact, and the wedge target was clear.

For long-term investors, the message had been simple: that was not the time to be bearish.

Source: X

Cardano Pledges Billions to Support Stablecoin Projects

In more Cardano news, the Cardano Foundation unveiled a major shift in its strategy in its latest roadmap update by confirming to commit tens of millions of ADA to provide liquidity for several stablecoin projects.

This move marks a departure from the Foundation’s original mandate. Yet, leaders say the decision reflects a growing need to improve both on-ramps and off-ramps for users.

They believe that better access could fuel stronger adoption of Cardano within the next six to twelve months.

At the same time, the Foundation is widening its focus on community-driven efforts. One proposal already on the table is the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget.

The program aims to boost participation in decentralized finance and strengthen the overall ecosystem.

Leaders say the data gathered from Cardano’s liquidity efforts will serve a larger purpose. It will be used to fine-tune future proposals that come directly from the community.

This step builds on a series of moves within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier in the year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson floated a plan to convert $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin.

The goal was clear: expand liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi foundation. In addition, Hoskinson revealed ongoing work to bring World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin onto Cardano.

If successful, these efforts could help the blockchain narrow the gap with rival layer-1 networks and position itself more competitively in the market.

The release of Cardano’s new roadmap came on the heels of an independent audit that addressed concerns over 318 million “missing” tokens.

The review confirmed the assets had been moved into reserves, easing doubts about transparency and reinforcing the project’s credibility.

With that issue resolved, attention shifted back to expansion. Charles Hoskinson hinted at a possible collaboration with Ripple, a move that could have broadened Cardano’s reach.

Reports also suggested that Lace Wallet integration could arrive before the end of the year, adding further momentum to the ecosystem’s growth.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/cardano-price-prediction-roadmap-to-12-156/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.643-0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08453-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment Skip to content Home AI News Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing a New Era of Seller Empowerment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-ai-seller-tools/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125--%
ERA
ERA$0.5899-2.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
Share
Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

The new project will automate stacked indoor farming and share revenues with token holders through NFTs on the peaq network.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.64-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.32%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.11798+5.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate