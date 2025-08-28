Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:16
The crypto market has always been about narratives, and right now, analysts are revisiting the Cardano price prediction models for 2025. While Cardano (ADA) still holds a respected position as a top-tier blockchain, liquidity flows are increasingly being redirected into newer projects offering higher growth potential and fresher narratives. 

One of those is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum L2 project with meme coin virality and institutional-grade infrastructure, could significantly impact Cardano price prediction estimates in the coming year.

Is it over for Cardano bulls?

To be fair, Cardano isn’t dead money. In the right macro conditions, such as another wave of institutional inflows, improved on-chain developer activity, and renewed hype around Cardano upgrades, it could climb back toward the $1.50–$2.00 range. Such a move would represent a 2x from current levels, which isn’t trivial for a multi-billion market cap project.

But here’s the reality: this scenario requires perfect alignment of investor sentiment, tech upgrades, and sustained liquidity inflows. In other words, it’s a moonshot in itself just to double, while capital-efficient projects are already showing far stronger upside potential.

Ultimately, liquidity is leaving Cardano to chase high-yield opportunities in new narratives. Institutions are piling into Ethereum ETFs, while retail traders are hunting for low-cap gems that could go 100x.  That leaves Cardano squeezed. It’s too large to deliver exponential returns, and too slow-moving to attract degen capital. If this trend continues, it could put a structural lid on Cardano price predictions for the foreseeable future.

Layer Brett: Ethereum L2 plus meme coin energy

The narrative is favoring projects like Layer Brett—a hybrid that combines Ethereum L2 scalability with the explosive cultural pull of a meme token. Hitched firmly to Ethereum, Layer Brett enables ultra-low gas fees and instant transactions on the world’s leading smart contract platform. This, all while packing meme virality that attracts the same liquidity that fuels meme coin rallies and offering eye-popping staking rewards to boot (~2000% APY).

This unique positioning makes $LBRETT the clear Ethereum-adjacent play for both institutional and retail players. While ADA holders wait for slow governance upgrades, Layer Brett investors are already front-running exponential growth.

ADA outflows flowing into Layer Brett presale

Liquidity always chases asymmetric upside. With Cardano struggling to inspire new retail excitement, outflows are funneling into projects like $LBRETT. Layer Brett’s low-cap blue chip presale status means that even modest inflows can trigger parabolic gains.

Institutional traders already acknowledge that Ethereum L2s are projected to process trillions annually by 2027. If Layer Brett absorbs even just a drop in that bucket alongside meme-driven retail inflows, analysts argue it could 100x from its current $0.005 presale price. For investors seeking maximum bang for their buck, the opportunity cost of sitting in Cardano is glaring.

Layer Brett shaping up as a better play than Cardano in 2025

With institutional money flooding Ethereum, and retail hunting meme coins, Layer Brett is the hybrid that straddles both worlds.

It’s the perfect parabolic bet: a low-cap, blue-chip Ethereum L2 wrapped in meme branding, built to capture liquidity at scale. The best crypto isn’t the one that has already peaked—it’s the one aligned with the narratives that will define the next bull run. For 2025, that makes Layer Brett the best way to maximize Ethereum exposure and the clearest path to parabolic gains this year.

$LBRETT is available now at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/why-ada-price-could-be-impacted-by-the-rise-of-this-new-ethereum-l2/

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
