Cardano Price Predictions Warn Of An Incoming 50% Drop While Remittix Is Backed For A 3,000% Surge

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 01:35
There are very few noteworthy movements in the crypto market lately, barring some whale movements on Solana and the meme coins. But the general market mood is one of consolidation, with the overall market cap stalling at just over $4 trillion.

The Cardano price, among others, has some chance of a drop, and that could tell how far ADA falls in the token ranks. Remittix, on the other hand, is pushing for a 30x surge after launch.

Here's how both tokens could turn out.

Cardano Price: ADA Future Hangs In The Balance

The ADA token charts are similar to what the general market feels like. Some analysts read that there's some consolidation on the charts, while others think a big drop is coming.

Now, the issue is that the Cardano price is perfectly poised for profits or losses. The token trades at $0.8521, with its resistance at $0.85, and the key support level at $0.72. Cardano came quite close to the support last week, and experts are not ruling out the drop.

In fact, the Cardano price could fall even further, to about $0.55 if the bears take over the current cycle, given the token's weakness. And, on top of all that, there's the Remittix token launching right in the heart of DeFi.

And everyone is looking forward to it.

Remittix Launch: Buy, Hold, Anticipate!

The RTX project is offering users direct withdrawal portals from their crypto wallets to any bank account they want. With time, the crypto tokens will become useful for paying all forms of online services and goods.

Investors have clocked the potential on Remittix since it announced its presale in January, and many of them bought loads of RTX at the time. The tokens are still selling out, at higher rates, but that's because other crypto stakeholders are choosing Remittix.

RTX smart contracts have been audited and approved by Certik, and exchanges like BitMarthave started to list Remittix ahead of launch.

And speaking of launch, the Remittix Web3 wallet and 50% of the token supply will be going live later this year.

Prepare For Remittix Launch!

Buy your RTX tokens at $0.105 each and count down to launch day for your massive returns.

Now's your best chance, before the prices spike again!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
