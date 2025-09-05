Cardano Price Remains Capped Below $0.90 As Analysts Predict A 3,000% Jump For Remittix

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 20:20
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.02%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000563+2.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.12434+80.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001606+1.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0318-42.05%
cardano-pp2 main Remittix 2 5

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing some volatility right now, especially as altcoins and tokens struggle to gain traction. One of them is Cardano (ADA), which has failed to overcome the resistance of $0.90.

Investors who once saw it as one of the most promising blockchain projects are frustrated and diversifying.

Simultaneously, analysts point to an emerging PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), as a potential breakout star, predicting gains of up to 3,000%. 

Remittix 1 2

Cardano Price Faces Strong Resistance

Despite consistent development and an ever-growing list of upgrades, Cardano’s price failed to break through the $0.90 resistance. ADA remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, but its price action has disappointed many holders.

Even after climbing to the $0.84 position, Cardano (ADA) experienced resistance and was unable to sustain the momentum and rise higher. In our analysis, ADA should trade higher than $0.78 in order to test the next key resistance at $0.83. Breaking above $0.83, ADA could rise to the next resistance level at $0.8786. The third resistance is at $0.93.

If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $0.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $0.7287 is possible. ADA RSI shows neutral momentum while key support levels remain intact for potential recovery.

While Cardano’s strengths lie in its academic foundation, peer-reviewed approach, scalability, and sustainability, the delayed upgrades and lack of are also slowing its momentum. Cardano will see renewed momentum if catalysts like large-scale DeFi adoption and partnerships happen.

Remittix Sees Viral Excitement With 3000% Jump

remittix

Currently priced at $0.10, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. Positioned as a PayFi altcoin, Remittix is designed to transform the crypto remittance industry by providing faster, cheaper, and borderless payment solutions.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it allows users to send cryptocurrencies deposited as fiat directly to the recipient’s account in 30+ countries, and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Remittix is bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency. It has a business API that freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs can use to receive payments. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project 
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/    

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.472+2.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0624+3.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012131-4.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4077+0.89%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$209.55+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.49+3.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001564+5.24%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”