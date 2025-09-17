Cardano Price Set For a 30% Plunge This Year As New Cryptos Like Layer Brett Rally Up The Ranks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 20:40
The Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of weakness, with analysts warning it could see a 30% drop this year. While ADA struggles, new projects are climbing fast. One of the names making waves is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that mixes meme culture with real blockchain power. 

Its crypto presale has already raised around $3.7 million, with LBRETT tokens available at just $0.0058. Early buyers can also stake for rewards close to 706% APY, creating a lot of buzz in the market.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett an edge

Ethereum’s main chain can be slow and expensive. Layer Brett fixes that by running on layer 2 blockchain technology, which brings lower gas fees and faster speeds. It’s designed for scale, handling up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping costs down to almost nothing. 

  • Near-instant transactions with ultra-low gas fees
  • Secure system anchored to Ethereum’s network
  • Strong staking options with rewards of around 706% APY
  • Growing community focused on fun and utility
What makes Layer Brett (LBRETT) different

Unlike coins such as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, which mostly rely on hype, Layer Brett has been built with purpose. It combines the energy of a meme token with the performance of a DeFi coin. 

Early backers don’t just buy a coin, they join a project that delivers real staking, transparent tokenomics, and future plans for governance and interoperability. With 10 billion tokens in fixed supply, LBRETT has clear rules and no hidden surprises.

What is Cardano (ADA) doing?

Cardano (ADA) has been moving sideways in recent weeks. The trading volumes are showing signs of cooling after a brief summer rally. The Cardano price has been hovering between $0.90 and $1.05, but analysts warn that weakening momentum could trigger a sharper correction. 

Cardano’s team continues to push network upgrades, including improvements to scalability and smart contract functionality, but the market reaction has been muted. Even with positive news, the ADA price hasn’t managed to break past key resistance levels. This gap between ongoing development and market sentiment is why many believe Cardano could still face a 30% drop before finding a stronger base.

Cardano price prediction

Right now, Cardano is showing technical support around $0.90 with resistance at $1.05. Some analysts expect a bounce, but others believe the ADA price could plunge by 30% this year if demand slows. 

On-chain activity has been weaker than expected, and new challengers are pulling attention away from ADA. With the crypto bull run 2025 on the horizon, some traders are shifting toward smaller, high-potential projects instead of waiting for ADA to regain momentum.

Layer Brett price outlook

The Layer Brett crypto presale is still live, with tokens selling for just $0.0058. So far, it has raised over $3.7 million, showing strong early interest. Holders can instantly stake their coins for rewards near 706% APY, making it one of the most rewarding low-cap crypto gems available right now. 

While LBRETT is clear that it’s a community-driven ecosystem and not just a get-rich scheme, many investors see it as the next 100x altcoin with real utility behind the meme.

Conclusion

The market is watching closely. While the ADA price could drop sharply this year, Layer Brett offers a very different story: fast transactions, low fees, strong staking, and meme culture energy. With tokens priced at $0.0058 and presale funds already at $3.7 million, it’s still early days.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but spots are filling fast. If you’ve been waiting for the best crypto presale to get in on before the crypto bull run 2025, this might be it. 

Don’t wait until the Cardano plunge is confirmed; early entry is where the biggest gains are made.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

