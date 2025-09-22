It may make for an interesting next couple of days for fans and token holders of Cardano if analysts are spot on with their recent forecasts. In a recent Cardano price prediction, analysts suggested that the token could rally up to $1 in the ongoing bull market, a price appreciation that would represent an over […] The post Cardano Price Set To Eclipse $1 But Remittix Eyes $5 From $0.10 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.It may make for an interesting next couple of days for fans and token holders of Cardano if analysts are spot on with their recent forecasts. In a recent Cardano price prediction, analysts suggested that the token could rally up to $1 in the ongoing bull market, a price appreciation that would represent an over […] The post Cardano Price Set To Eclipse $1 But Remittix Eyes $5 From $0.10 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Cardano Price Set To Eclipse $1 But Remittix Eyes $5 From $0.10

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 01:30
It may make for an interesting next couple of days for fans and token holders of Cardano if analysts are spot on with their recent forecasts. In a recent Cardano price prediction, analysts suggested that the token could rally up to $1 in the ongoing bull market, a price appreciation that would represent an over 10x increase from its current value. 

If analysts are correct, Cardano could quickly become one of the most successful tokens in the market and one of the most in-demand altcoins as a result.

Analysts Tip Cardano To Surpass $1 In Latest Cardano Price Prediction

If crypto analysts are correct, Cardano could finally surge past the critical $1 price mark in the ongoing bull market, a move that would represent phenomenal improvement in the token’s performance in the current cycle. 

Like many other top altcoins in the market, Cardano has underperformed in the bull market so far, but that could change shortly, according to analysts. If they are right, Cardano could quickly become a top performer in the market. 

Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has caught the eye of crypto enthusiasts following its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale. Following the milestone achievement, Remittix has launched a brand new incentive program for the token. 

Remittix Launches Brand New Referral Rewards Program As Token Generation Event Draws Closer

With its token generation event drawing ever so slightly closer, the highly anticipated PayFi project, Remittix, has moved to accelerate efforts to get everything in order. An obvious example of this is the project’s recent incentives program launch for new and existing users. 

Remittix is offering users the opportunity to generate huge passive rewards by referring new users to the platform. Each time a referral makes a token purchaser, the user stands to earn 15% of that amount of USDT rewards. Furthermore, these rewards are paid out instantly, and there is no limit on how much a user can generate from the program. 

Remittix has caught the eye in the crypto industry thanks to its position at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-based payment solutions. It is expected to transform the global payments experience when it launches with innovative features, such as: 

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users 
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

