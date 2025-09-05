Cardano Price Today; Shiba Inu Updates & Layer Brett News, The Biggest Memecoin Since Dogecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:22
NEAR
NEAR$2.379-0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01587+1.27%
holoride
RIDE$0.00093-2.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+1.42%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000123+1.73%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001708+10.19%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+16.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5003+0.56%

contributor

Posted: September 5, 2025

The crypto landscape often feels like a wild ride, and right now, while Cardano price predictions keep investors on edge, and Shiba Inu navigates its own path, a new contender called Layer Brett is absolutely exploding onto the scene. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a game-changer, fusing vibrant meme culture with genuine Ethereum Layer 2 utility, and its crypto presale is already turning heads.

Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism

Forget everything you thought you knew about memecoins. Layer Brett is designed to tackle the biggest pain points of Layer 1 blockchains, specifically Ethereum’s notorious gas fees and slower transaction speeds. Unlike the original Brett on Base, this isn’t just a quirky character; this is a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain boasting near-instant transactions and fees as low as $0.0001. This speed and efficiency mean Layer Brett isn’t merely competing with altcoins like ADA or SHIB; it’s establishing a new standard.

But what truly sets Layer Brett apart?

  • Blazing Speed & Low Fees: Enjoy transactions at up to 10,000 TPS.
  • Massive Staking Rewards: Early adopters are grabbing up to 976% APY through staking crypto, a truly jaw-dropping figure.
  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: It leverages the security of Ethereum while escaping its limitations.
  • Real Utility from Day One: Layer Brett offers tangible value.

Why Layer Brett offers an edge over Cardano and Shiba Inu

While Cardano (ADA) boasts a robust ecosystem, it’s currently facing bearish market pressures, trading well below its $3.10 all-time high from September 2021. Even with its consistent upgrades and high staking rates, the ADA price today shows a cautious market. Similarly, SHIB, despite recent whale activity and its Shibarium Layer 2 efforts, is a fraction of its October 2021 peak of $0.0000725. These are established giants, yes, but their growth potential is often constrained by their already massive market caps.

Layer Brett, with its humble presale price of $0.0053 per $LBRETT, offers a fresh opportunity. It’s a low-cap crypto gem that’s designed from the ground up to overcome the limitations that even ADA and SHIB struggle with. This new Ethereum Layer 2 project isn’t just riding the wave; it’s building a whole new one, aiming to be the next big crypto in the crypto bull run of 2025.

$LBRETT: The smart money’s play

The Layer Brett project isn’t just about fun; it’s about revolutionizing the meme token space with purpose. Its total supply is capped at 10 billion $LBRETT tokens, with a significant allocation for staking and ecosystem development, fostering a thriving Web3 community. This transparent tokenomics model, combined with low gas fee crypto and incredible staking rewards, creates a compelling case for early participation.

Imagine buying into Shiba Inu or ADA when they were just starting. That’s the kind of early-entry advantage Layer Brett presents. Plus, there’s even a $1 million giveaway program planned to ignite community engagement even further. This isn’t just speculation; it’s a strategically designed Layer 2 crypto aiming for dominance.

Don’t miss this presale opportunity

While Cardano ( ADA) and Shiba Inu ( SHIB) continue their battles in the top ranks, Layer Brett offers a chance to get in on something truly groundbreaking before it becomes a household name. This best crypto presale won’t last forever, and the incredible 976% APY staking rewards are highest for early participants.

Layer Brett is still in its early stages—but not for long. This is more than just a memecoin; it’s the Ethereum Layer 2 that memes truly deserve.

Don’t miss your chance to secure your position in what many are calling the next 100x altcoin.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Previous: ‘New day’ at SEC after it unveils Spring 2025 agenda to improve crypto regulations 
Next: Dogecoin is getting an ETF… and it’s not your typical crypto launch!

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/cardano-price-today-shiba-inu-updates-layer-brett-news-the-biggest-memecoin-since-dogecoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving