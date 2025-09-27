The post Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has always had a way of surprising us. Patterns come back, charts rhyme with the past, and suddenly an old story feels new again. Cardano (ADA) is repeating a setup that triggered a 1500% boom. At the same time, a fresh contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is gathering speed in its presale, where analysts believe a 34x return is possible. For investors watching the market closely, the comparison is hard to ignore. Cardano (ADA) at $0.93 and the Pattern That Changed Everything As of this writing, Cardano trades at $0.93, according to CoinMarketCap. The price has been climbing steadily in an upward channel, staying strong around $0.88 while pushing up against $0.95. It may look quiet on the surface, but in the past, moves like this have often been the calm before a big breakout. In 2020 and 2021, ADA went through long consolidation periods before breaking out of its Bollinger Bands. Once that happened, momentum picked up, a golden cross formed as the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day, and whales began accumulating.  In less than a year, the token went from cents to over $3, marking one of the most dramatic rallies in the last cycle. That run measured gains of around 1500%, and the technical foundation looks eerily similar today. The Technical Setup ADA’s Bollinger Bands are tightening again today, which usually signals a big move ahead. The 50-day average indicates strength, and on-chain data suggests that larger holders are gradually increasing their purchases. Analysts are cautious because resistance at $1 remains strong, but the ingredients are there for a repeat. Whether ADA can match its past 1500% move is uncertain, but even a fraction of that would be significant for long-term holders. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Nears Completion While ADA repeats an old story, Little… The post Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has always had a way of surprising us. Patterns come back, charts rhyme with the past, and suddenly an old story feels new again. Cardano (ADA) is repeating a setup that triggered a 1500% boom. At the same time, a fresh contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is gathering speed in its presale, where analysts believe a 34x return is possible. For investors watching the market closely, the comparison is hard to ignore. Cardano (ADA) at $0.93 and the Pattern That Changed Everything As of this writing, Cardano trades at $0.93, according to CoinMarketCap. The price has been climbing steadily in an upward channel, staying strong around $0.88 while pushing up against $0.95. It may look quiet on the surface, but in the past, moves like this have often been the calm before a big breakout. In 2020 and 2021, ADA went through long consolidation periods before breaking out of its Bollinger Bands. Once that happened, momentum picked up, a golden cross formed as the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day, and whales began accumulating.  In less than a year, the token went from cents to over $3, marking one of the most dramatic rallies in the last cycle. That run measured gains of around 1500%, and the technical foundation looks eerily similar today. The Technical Setup ADA’s Bollinger Bands are tightening again today, which usually signals a big move ahead. The 50-day average indicates strength, and on-chain data suggests that larger holders are gradually increasing their purchases. Analysts are cautious because resistance at $1 remains strong, but the ingredients are there for a repeat. Whether ADA can match its past 1500% move is uncertain, but even a fraction of that would be significant for long-term holders. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Nears Completion While ADA repeats an old story, Little…

Cardano Repeats Pattern That Once Triggered 1500% ADA Price Boom as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepares for 34x Upside

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:30
Cardano
ADA$0.781+0.69%
Boom
BOOM$0.007997+4.97%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000928+0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010397-37.43%
MAY
MAY$0.03872+2.40%

Crypto has always had a way of surprising us. Patterns come back, charts rhyme with the past, and suddenly an old story feels new again. Cardano (ADA) is repeating a setup that triggered a 1500% boom. At the same time, a fresh contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is gathering speed in its presale, where analysts believe a 34x return is possible. For investors watching the market closely, the comparison is hard to ignore.

Cardano (ADA) at $0.93 and the Pattern That Changed Everything

As of this writing, Cardano trades at $0.93, according to CoinMarketCap. The price has been climbing steadily in an upward channel, staying strong around $0.88 while pushing up against $0.95. It may look quiet on the surface, but in the past, moves like this have often been the calm before a big breakout. In 2020 and 2021, ADA went through long consolidation periods before breaking out of its Bollinger Bands. Once that happened, momentum picked up, a golden cross formed as the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day, and whales began accumulating.  In less than a year, the token went from cents to over $3, marking one of the most dramatic rallies in the last cycle. That run measured gains of around 1500%, and the technical foundation looks eerily similar today.

The Technical Setup

ADA’s Bollinger Bands are tightening again today, which usually signals a big move ahead. The 50-day average indicates strength, and on-chain data suggests that larger holders are gradually increasing their purchases. Analysts are cautious because resistance at $1 remains strong, but the ingredients are there for a repeat. Whether ADA can match its past 1500% move is uncertain, but even a fraction of that would be significant for long-term holders.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Nears Completion

While ADA repeats an old story, Little Pepe is writing a new one. The presale is now in stage 13, priced at $0.0022. Over $25.9 million has already been raised from a $28.7 million target, with over 15.9 billion tokens sold. Stage 13 is already 92% complete, showing how fast momentum is building. Unlike many meme coins that rely only on hype, LILPEPE is being built with real infrastructure. It runs on a Layer 2 tailored for meme tokens, allowing faster and cheaper trades. It has zero taxes on buys and sells, a Certik audit for security, and sniper bot protection to keep launches fair. These details matter because they show the project wants to be more than a passing trend.

Whale Accumulation and Community Incentives

The presale is moving so quickly because whales are quietly accumulating. Large wallets have been participating in multiple stages, but retail buyers are not being left out. A huge $777,000 giveaway has already attracted over 379,000 entries, and the ongoing Mega Giveaway will reward top buyers between stages 12 and 17 with ETH prizes. This campaign turns community energy into growth, creating visibility that even established tokens envy.

Zero Market Cap Advantage and Exchange Listings Ahead

What really makes LILPEPE stand out is its zero market cap advantage. Starting from almost nothing means every growth stage has more room to expand. Analysts have compared it with the early days of Dogecoin and SHIB but point out that LILPEPE has actual infrastructure behind it. With centralized exchange listings already being prepared, visibility and liquidity could push demand much higher once the token hits the open market.

Comparing the Stories

Cardano is showing us what history repeating itself looks like. A token that once surged 1500% is again moving into a familiar consolidation and technical tightening pattern. Investors are waiting to see if it will break resistance and climb again. On the other hand, Little Pepe is in the earliest stages of its life. Instead of waiting for a pattern to repeat, it is building conditions for growth from the ground up. From its fair launch design to its viral community campaigns, the project is positioned for a possible 34x gain from presale to listing.

Conclusion

Both ADA and LILPEPE carry the lessons of past cycles. ADA shows how old patterns can return when the conditions line up. LILPEPE shows how new projects can build momentum with strategy and community trust. With its nearly sold-out presale, zero market cap advantage, whale accumulation, and upcoming listings, analysts believe Little Pepe could deliver as much as 34x gains in 2025.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/cardano-repeats-pattern-that-once-triggered-1500-ada-price-boom-as-little-pepe-lilpepe-prepares-for-34x-upside/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,310.45-0.24%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02886+12.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+1.37%
Everscale
EVER$0.0168+1.94%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Share
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010409-37.37%
Union
U$0.010348-4.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How