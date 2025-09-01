Cardano Snubbed from U.S. Blockchain Data Program; Hoskinson Reveals Why

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/01 23:07
U
U$0.0148-15.33%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05212-4.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.10%
Cardano Price Nears Key Level as $109M Shorts Face Liquidation

The post Cardano Snubbed from U.S. Blockchain Data Program; Hoskinson Reveals Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Cardano’s absence from the U.S. government’s ambitious plan to publish official economic data on public blockchains has left many in the crypto community curious.

Despite its strong market presence, Cardano was excluded. Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently addressed this in his latest AMA session.

Why Was Cardano Left Out of the U.S. Data Project

Hoskinson explained why the blockchain did not make it. He shared that Chainlink, the oracle provider handling the integration, quoted “an absurd number” to add Cardano to the initiative. As a result, the network was left out.

“They gave us an absurd number for integration. We’ll handle it, we’ll figure it out..Sergey is an extremely smart man, he kind of sees the future and knows he’s sitting on a golden egg, he knows his worth,” he said, referring to Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov.

Community Reactions and Criticism

Cardano’s exclusion sparked criticism from some community members, who argued that the blockchain has missed several major opportunities, including earlier collaborations with Chainlink.

Despite Cardano maintaining a five-year record of zero downtime, some critics say the network still lags behind competitors in terms of utility and adoption.

Hoskinson Eyes Key Partnerships 

Hoskinson also hinted at partnerships with Aave and USD1 stablecoin, alongside Chainlink. USD1, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, already runs on Ethereum, BNB, and Tron. Hoskinson said talks are underway to bring it to Cardano soon. 

“I’d like USD-1, I’d like Aave, I’d like Chainlink. There’s a bundle there, and we’re working our way through what that means and how to do it.”

These collaborations could expand Cardano’s DeFi offerings and help the network compete more effectively in the evolving market.

Chainlink has recently been in the spotlight for expanding its institutional reach, including a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce to put economic data on-chain.

The LINK token surged more than 5% after the network announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring official economic data on blockchain, a first-of-its-kind initiative. The initiative spans ten blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, Avalanche, and Optimism.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
Solana
SOL$197.9-3.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.59-3.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005635+8.32%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.127715-6.50%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003321-0.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals