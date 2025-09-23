The post Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund. The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation. Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization. Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund. Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.04 B Vol. 24h: $616.25 M , Base, and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $119.29 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B . Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform. It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust. The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation. It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes. According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption. 👏🏻 We congratulate @Cardano_CF for its role as an anchor investor in MCM Fund I by @Members_Cap: the first tokenized institutional-grade reinsurance fund. This fund opens reinsurance to qualified investors using crypto on @Cardano, @Solana, @Aptos, and… The post Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund. The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation. Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization. Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund. Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.04 B Vol. 24h: $616.25 M , Base, and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $119.29 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B . Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform. It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust. The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation. It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes. According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption. 👏🏻 We congratulate @Cardano_CF for its role as an anchor investor in MCM Fund I by @Members_Cap: the first tokenized institutional-grade reinsurance fund. This fund opens reinsurance to qualified investors using crypto on @Cardano, @Solana, @Aptos, and…

Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:02
Key Notes

  • Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund.
  • The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation.
  • Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization.

Cardano

ADA
$0.82



24h volatility:
0.8%


Market cap:
$30.09 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.57 B

is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund.

Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos

APT
$4.33



24h volatility:
1.3%


Market cap:
$3.04 B



Vol. 24h:
$616.25 M

, Base, and Solana

SOL
$219.6



24h volatility:
1.8%


Market cap:
$119.29 B



Vol. 24h:
$8.91 B

.


Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I

On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform.

It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust.

The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation.

It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes.

According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption.

The utilization of the Cardano blockchain is of more importance to the crypto ecosystem. The network is serving as a bridge between decentralized innovation and global finance.

The fact that it supports real-world applications that validate its utility and long-term impact makes it a network of choice.

Following the news of the MCM Fund I launch, Cardano price recorded some fluctuations, more towards the upside. ADA was trading at $0.8233 at the time, corresponding with a 0.85% increase over the last 24 hours.

Like its price, Cardano’s market cap looks solid at $29.45 billion. After last month’s whale-driven ADA sell-off, this institutional backing is a positive signal for renewed confidence.

On the flip side, ADA’s 24-hour trading volume has experienced a 33.73% dip, suggesting declining traders’ engagement with the ecosystem.

After its retest of the $0.8 support level, the new updates from Cardano Foundation may help fuel a rebound.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/cardano-tokenizes-reinsurance-fund/

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/cardano-tokenizes-reinsurance-fund/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
