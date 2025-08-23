Cardano TPS Upgrade Could Disrupt Industry, But Unilabs Finance Might Lead 30x Gains This Year

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 23:20
The markets are buzzing with the expectation that the rising Cardano TPS will help boost the ADA price and help it overcome its chokepoint of $1. The Hydra upgrades are delivering speeds as high as hundreds of thousands. However, investors are more interested in Unilabs Finance which could become the next big crypto as analysts predict that the project is set to deliver 30x growth by the year-end. 

While Cardano TPS is rising with every new simulation, ADA price is still struggling against bearish pressures despite its widely acclaimed technical strength. As the crypto markets develop new trends, there is increasing demand for projects like Unilabs that offer a mix of viral growth potential as well as verifiable web3 utility.

How Unilabs Finance Delivers An Edge To Investors?

What sets Unilabs apart in a crowded marketplace is its core premise of a DeFi asset management platform. Operating in a niche market and supported by smart contracts, AI tools and market intelligence, this project is offering investors access to emerging projects that are sure to post high gains and perform well in the markets. 

The Unilabs platform offers investors four distinct fund options designed to accommodate diverse investor profiles and trading strategies. All four funds are designed to utilize the most from the crypto segment they target and use different proprietary AI tools to ensure the highest returns. 

Unilabs Finance is a DeFi asset management project that already has $30 million in Assets under Management and needs to be taken as a serious potential winner in the trading segment. 

Will Cardano TPS Growth Help ADA Price? 

The ADA price is currently around the $0.92 range, and forecasts suggest that it may reach $1.50 by year-end if Cardano TPS continues to rise. The latest Hydra simulations show the Cardano TPS rising to as high as 100,000, which is why technical blockchain experts are so excited about the potential gains. However, realists prefer to wait for actual trial confirmations before they pick the best cross-chain crypto.

Source: CoinMarketCap

In comparison, Unilabs is already creating a buzz with its 40% passive income yield as well as 100% growth as it crosses 2 billion tokens in sales and raises over $15 million 

Why Unilabs Finance Is Mentioned With Best Altcoins 2025

While the biggest names in the crypto industry are performing, there is always room for more performers. Unilabs is set to join the ranks of the top cryptos as it offers users access to transparent investments, high returns, combined with access to exclusive projects once reserved for institutional players. Combine all this with the option to compartmentalize investments according to risk profiles and an easy investment process, and there is a winning combination. 

Unilabs is currently in stage 7 of its presale, and its UNIL token is available for just $0.01, making it a standout DeFi coin. The steeply discounted price is currently coming with a 40% bonus offer. The project also offers staking as well as distribution of over 30% of the platform’s earnings.

The Winner To Back 

While ADA’s price could perform better with further upgrades in the Cardano blockchain, it is still subject to conditions and technical verifications before it delivers gains to investors. Meanwhile, Unilabs is already one of the best long-term crypto projects with staking rewards for its investors. The project is booming as its bonus offer draws in investors looking for high yields. 

This makes Unilabs Finance the winning project to add to your wallet for optimum yield management for Q4, 2025.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
