Cardano vs TRON: Which Layer-1 Reaches $5 First While Solana Gains Market Focus?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:17
The race between Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) to hit the $5 mark is heating up, while Solana (SOL) continues to capture wider market attention. Alongside these top players, analysts are also watching MAGACOIN FINANCE, an undervalued altcoin with fresh fundamentals, audited for security and priced under $0.005.

Cardano Price Outlook: Can ADA Reach $5?

Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.84 today but price forecasts suggest higher levels ahead. CoinMarketCap expects ADA to peak at $4.47 by December 2025, while PricePredictions.com forecasts $3.12. Meanwhile, in the longer term, Ali Martinez projects ADA could climb to $10 by 2026.

Founder Charles Hoskinson has gone further, saying ADA could surge 1,000x from here, claiming Bitcoin has limited upside compared to Cardano’s wider utility. He argued that ADA can be the backbone of DeFi activity, even supporting Bitcoin yield systems in the future. While that projection is bold, it underscores confidence in ADA’s long-term role as a top altcoin to buy.

With ADA trading far below its all-time highs, investors who believe in Cardano’s roadmap are closely watching if 2025 will bring a breakout move toward the $5 milestone.

TRON Bold Target: Founder Predicts $20

TRON (TRX) trades at $0.34 today but has caught attention with eye-popping forecasts. PricePrediction.net expects TRX to hit $1.66 by 2030, while Coinfomania projects $2.95. Founder Justin Sun has been even more ambitious, previously stating that TRX could reach $20, a massive jump from its current levels.

An analyst on X also noted that TRX has been compressed for seven years below its all-time high of $0.30 and could be ready for a breakout cycle. If the predicted surge occurs, TRX could finally move from a long period of stagnation to becoming a serious Layer-1 competitor.

For buyers seeking the best crypto to buy in this bull cycle, TRX’s upside narrative is compelling, though the lofty $20 target may not materialize.

Solana Gains Market Focus with Upgrades & ETFs

While ADA and TRX compete for the $5 mark, Solana (SOL) is gaining attention after rising 5.69% in 24h to $211, outperforming the market. Validators recently approved the Alpenglow upgrade with 99% support, cutting transaction finality to under one second, a milestone for network efficiency.

Institutional interest is growing too, as seven Solana ETF applications are currently under SEC review. Analysts believe approval could follow the same trend that boosted Bitcoin ETFs. On top of that, stablecoin expansion is increasing liquidity — with WLFI minting $100M of USD1 on Solana this month.

These updates highlight why many rank Solana among the top altcoins to buy, as it blends strong technical capacity with growing institutional presence.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Also on Analyst Radar

Alongside Cardano, TRON, and Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining attention as an undervalued altcoin. Analysts note it is a legitimate project with utility, security audits, and good fundamentals. At a price still under $0.005, the coin has room to run, with some suggesting a 50x move is easier here compared to more established Layer-1s.

For buyers looking beyond the usual names, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers a fresh entry point in a market where most large-cap coins already trade far above early-stage levels.

Conclusion: Positioning in Today’s Market

With ADA and TRX racing toward $5 and Solana continuing to attract attention, the altcoin market is full of opportunities. For those who want exposure to both established and newer names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is worth a close look now — before it gains wider market coverage.

Learn more and join the community:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Cardano vs TRON: Which Layer-1 Reaches $5 First While Solana Gains Market Focus? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/cardano-vs-tron-which-layer-1-reaches-5-first-while-solana-gains-market-focus/

