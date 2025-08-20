Cardano Whales Diversify Into Rollblock as Revenue Sharing Gains Popularity

The crypto spotlight is turning toward Cardano and Rollblock, two names pulling investor attention for different reasons.

While Cardano has held steady in recent trading, Rollblock could be the dark horse with the potential to rally up to 50x this year. The GambleFi platform is becoming the talk of crypto circles, drawing whales who see its revenue sharing as a true game changer.

Rollblock (RBLK): Revenue Sharing That Redefines Crypto

Rollblock (RBLK) is a fully live Web3 gaming platform with over 12,000 games, from blackjack and poker to live dealer rooms and sports betting. All wagers are secured by blockchain technology on Ethereum, ensuring transparency and eliminating manipulation.

What makes Rollblock different is its deflationary tokenomics and the way it gives holders a stake in real revenue.

The crypto news around Rollblock is spreading fast because it combines the thrill of online gaming with DeFi-style rewards. It is not just about jackpots; it is about steady, weekly rewards through its buyback-and-burn model.

Over $15 million in bets have already been placed, making Rollblock one of the top crypto projects in the emerging GambleFi space. A recent presale milestone shows how strong demand is, with more than 82% of tokens already sold at $0.068.

Crypto Octo recently covered Rollblock in an upbeat vlog, highlighting the platform’s potential to disrupt a $500 billion industry. You can watch the full breakdown here: https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

RBLK staking with up to 30% APY

Over 12,000 AI-powered games and sports betting

30% of revenue used for buybacks, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned

A fully licensed, audited, and secure platform

Deflationary supply capped at 1 billion tokens

This unique combination of features is why investors are calling Rollblock one of the best crypto presale opportunities and the next big crypto to watch. With whales diversifying into the project, its positioning as an undervalued crypto is only becoming clearer.

Tokenomics That Drive Scarcity

The hard cap of one billion tokens means Rollblock cannot inflate its supply. Each week, up to 30% of platform revenue is used to buy RBLK, 60% of which is burned to shrink the supply, while 40% goes toward staking rewards for holders.

At $0.068 per token, with more than $11.4 million already raised, Rollblock is seen as one of the highest potential crypto launches of 2025.

Cardano (ADA): Investors Still Show Confidence

Cardano is trading at $0.9276 today. The price is up 1.71% over the past 24 hours, consolidating after a pullback from the $1.01 high.

Analyst Amina Chattha noted, “With buy-side order flow at 53%, bulls are attempting to defend the current demand zone.” That sentiment shows how carefully traders are watching Cardano’s next moves.

Recent crypto trading data highlights futures volume hitting $7 billion as ETF approval odds for Cardano climb to 75%. On-chain developments such as the Voltaire governance system and new DeFi projects like Midnight and Liqwid all suggest renewed confidence.

With a 70% staking rate, Cardano remains one of the best long-term crypto plays. These factors could provide the support Cardano needs to push back toward the $1 mark and beyond.

Comparing Rollblock and Cardano

Metric Rollblock (RBLK) Cardano (ADA) Current Price $0.068 $0.9276 Market Cap Presale $11.4M+ $33.11B Total Supply 1B (hard cap) 45B Revenue Share Yes (30% weekly) No Burn Mechanism 60% buyback burn No

The table shows just how much growth potential Rollblock holds compared to a giant like Cardano. While ADA is already among the top cryptocurrencies, Rollblock’s revenue-sharing GambleFi model offers far more upside multiples for early adopters.

Why Rollblock Could Outperform

Investors searching for the next 100x crypto often get burned chasing hype. Rollblock is different because it is already live, audited, licensed, and trusted by thousands of users.

It is bridging traditional gaming with the future of crypto payment solutions and community ownership. By positioning itself as one of the best altcoins 2025, it has secured attention not just from retail traders but also whales diversifying from Cardano. For those seeking the best crypto to invest in this year, Rollblock stands out as the one with the most explosive potential.

