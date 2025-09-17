Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 20:03
Union
U$0.014293+8.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08889+1.76%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3196-5.55%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12629-0.44%
Charles Hoskinson Calls Out Crypto ‘Mafia’ as Ripple Eyes Circle Deal

The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Join Senate Roundtable on Crypto Market Structure appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto leaders are heading to Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee They will discuss key regulatory issues and the future of digital assets in the U.S. 

This comes as lawmakers consider new proposals to bring more clarity to the crypto space.

Hoskinson to Join Senate Crypto Roundtable

In a recent post on X, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, confirmed that he will also be attending the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.

His post came in response to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, who shared on X that a group of leaders from several major crypto firms is scheduled to meet with Senate Banking Committee leadership Thursday morning.

The roundtable comes as Republican and Democratic senators continue discussions on shaping market structure legislation for digital assets.

Industry and Lawmakers Meet to Shape Crypto Rules

This roundtable brings together industry executives and lawmakers to discuss the latest proposals and provide feedback directly to the committee.

Over the past week, industry experts have closely studied the committee’s approach to key issues such as distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi regulations, and other challenges affecting the crypto space. 

The session is an important opportunity for the industry to influence legislation and ensure emerging technologies are considered in future rules.

Hoskinson’s Push for Crypto Talks

Hoskinson has been actively engaging with U.S. policymakers to shape digital asset policy.

In July, Hoskinson met with key lawmakers to discuss the future of crypto, showing growing collaboration between Congress and the industry.

  • Also Read :
  •   FOMC Meeting Today [Live] Updates: FED Decision Time Today, Jerome Powell Speech Today
  •   ,

He also pointed out a notable shift in lawmakers’ willingness to engage with the industry.

Key Regulatory Moves

Lately, the U.S lawmakers have actively engaged with cryptocurrency leaders to advance significant regulatory reforms. 

The GENIUS Act was signed in July, a landmark legislation that established the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced major updates to capital market rules to accommodate crypto and blockchain-based trading. He also unveiled ‘Project Crypto,’ to modernise securities regulations and allow crypto-based trading.

Recently, a roundtable was held to advance the BITCOIN Act, with prominent crypto executives like Michael Saylor of Strategy and Fred Thiel of Mara Holdings attending it. 

The upcoming roundtable presents a key opportunity for crypto leaders and lawmakers to collaborate, which would lead to clearer U.S. digital asset policies. These moves show growing cooperation between lawmakers and the crypto industry, opening the door for new technologies to shape U.S. crypto policy.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why are crypto leaders meeting with the Senate Banking Committee?

They are meeting to discuss proposed legislation for digital assets, aiming to influence future crypto regulations and provide direct feedback on key issues.

Who is attending the crypto roundtable?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and executives from major crypto firms will meet with the Senate Banking Committee to provide direct feedback on proposed regulations.

What are the key regulatory issues being discussed?

The discussions focus on distinguishing between crypto securities and commodities, regulations for decentralized finance (DeFi), and other challenges facing the industry.

What is the significance of the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act is a landmark law that created the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, ensuring they are backed by reserves and providing consumer protection.

What is the CLARITY Act?

The CLARITY Act is proposed legislation that aims to provide a clear framework for classifying and overseeing digital assets, reducing confusion for the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3