Cardano’s Hoskinson Just Had ‘Great’ XRP Conversation with Ripple CEO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:05
DAR Open Network
D$0.03365-3.63%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.475-5.79%
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009488-0.07%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0002082-1.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0082-1.31%
  • XRP-Cardano event? 
  • Hoskinson’s changing XRP views 

During his latest ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he had a “great” conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the integration of the XRP token. 

“In fact, I had a conversation with Brad about XRP, and it’d be a lot of fun,” Hoskinson said. 

Hoskinson has also confirmed that Cardano’s Lace wallet will add support for the XRP token by the end of the year. 

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson initially confirmed that the wallet would continue its multi-chain journey with XRP in June after Lace initially enabled support for Bitcoin. 

Moreover, Hoskinson later teased deeper integration of the token into the Cardano ecosystem. 

XRP-Cardano event? 

The Cardano founder added that I would “love” to do a joint event with “some of the people on that side,” floating the idea of inviting XRP advocate and former Massachusetts Senate candidate John Deaton. 

You Might Also Like

In response to the suggestion, Deaton said that it would be “an honor and a pleasure” to be present. 

Hoskinson’s changing XRP views 

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson used to frequently feud with members of the XRP community, going as far as accusing its members of harassing him. This came after he publicly criticized the “ETHGate” conspiracy theory that gained significant traction within the community.

However, he later chose to make amends with the members of the XRP community while also expressing his desire to collaborate.

Earlier this year, he also moved to defend the inclusion of XRP into the US strategic reserve while also speaking favorably of Ripple’s potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle. 

Source: https://u.today/cardanos-hoskinson-just-had-great-xrp-conversation-with-ripple-ceo

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.