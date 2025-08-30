Cardi B Blocked From A New No. 1 By A Controversial Musician

Cardi B’s “Imaginary Playerz” debuts at No. 2 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, blocked from the top spot by Tom MacDonald’s latest single. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Cardi B walks the runway down South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

In less than a month, Cardi B will release Am I the Drama?, her long-awaited second full-length. Since Invasion of Privacy dropped many years ago, Cardi has continued to release music, but she made fans wait a long time before even announcing her follow-up.

Ahead of Am I the Drama? arriving, her latest single “Imaginary Playerz” debuts on the Billboard charts and almost grants the superstar another leader — but a controversial track beats her to the top.

“Imaginary Playerz” Debuts at No. 2

“Imaginary Playerz” opens in the runner-up space on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s list of the bestselling tunes in the genre. Cardi comes in behind “The Devil Is a Democrat,” the latest single by shock-focused political rapper Tom MacDonald, which opens at No. 1.

Cardi B Has Already Scored 13 No. 1s

Cardi is denied a fourteenth No. 1 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, but she does score another top 10. Throughout her career, she’s racked up 35 smashes that peaked somewhere between Nos. 1 and 10. Looking at the full ranking, which used to feature more than the 10 spaces it does these days, she has earned 42 total wins.

Cardi B Misses No. 1 on Several Charts

“Imaginary Playerz” also misses the mark on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart, where McDonald beats her as well. On that tally, she’s scored one fewer top 10 but a total of 16 champions.

“Imaginary Playerz” Debuts as a Top Seller

Cardi starts “Imaginary Playerz” as the No. 3 bestselling tune of any style in the U.S. this frame. Billboard’s overall Digital Song Sales chart is owned by “The Devil Is a Democrat,” while “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters sits still in second place. Luminate reports that in its first tracking period, “Imaginary Playerz” sold a little more than 6,800 copies across the country.

Cardi B’s Latest Rap Smash

The track performs best on sales rankings, but it also opens in lofty positions on several other rap tallies published by Billboard. “Imaginary Playerz” enters the top 10 upon arrival on both the Hot Rap Songs and Rap Streaming Songs charts, beginning its time at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively.