Cardone Capital Continues Bitcoin Strategy with Latest 130 BTC Purchase

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 05:56
TLDR

  • Cardone Capital’s fourth Bitcoin deal expands the firm’s digital asset strategy in real estate.

  • The firm plans a $1B Bitcoin purchase, sparking market speculation about its future investment moves.

  • Institutional adoption of Bitcoin grows as real estate companies increasingly integrate digital assets.

  • Cardone’s cautious approach contrasts with aggressive Bitcoin investment, advising young investors to build income first.

Grant Cardone’s real estate investment firm, Cardone Capital, continues to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) into its portfolio. The firm announced the acquisition of 130 BTC following the refinancing of the Miami River project. This marks its fourth real estate transaction involving cryptocurrency, reinforcing the growing trend of incorporating digital assets into traditional investment strategies.

Cardone Capital’s focus on blending crypto with real estate highlights the potential for digital currencies to complement physical assets. By using Bitcoin in property transactions, the firm seeks to maximize its financial strategies and hedge against inflation, further positioning itself as a leader in the emerging intersection of real estate and digital assets.

Cardone Capital Strategic Move in Cryptocurrency

The acquisition of 130 BTC is part of Cardone Capital’s evolving digital asset strategy. The firm has been using Bitcoin as a tool for securing additional value in its real estate investments.

The decision to use equity funds, rather than purchasing interest rate caps, to repay debts on the Miami River project demonstrates the firm’s innovative approach to financing.

Fannie’s debt on the Miami River project has a locked interest rate of 4.89%, which helps solidify the deal. By adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, Cardone Capital is diversifying its holdings and securing more value for its investors. This step also signals Cardone Capital’s commitment to cryptocurrency as an integral part of its business model, especially in the face of market fluctuations.

Growing Role of Bitcoin in Real Estate

Bitcoin’s growing presence in real estate is part of a broader trend among institutional investors to diversify portfolios with digital assets. As real estate firms look for ways to hedge against inflation and tap into new markets, Bitcoin offers a unique advantage as a store of value.

Cardone Capital’s ongoing investments in Bitcoin mirror the increased institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Companies like KindlyMD and SharpLink are also making significant Bitcoin acquisitions, demonstrating that high-net-worth entities are increasingly embracing digital assets.

Grant Cardone’s personal interest in Bitcoin has also played a role in this shift. In public statements, he has indicated plans to purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, although specific details remain unconfirmed. Such bold moves have captured the attention of crypto traders and analysts, fueling speculation about the potential long-term impact of these acquisitions.

However, while Cardone Capital’s strategy is aggressive, the firm’s CEO has emphasized the importance of cash-flowing assets, especially for young investors.

