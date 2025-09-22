The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 22:41

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement related to the Crypto‑Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (MOF UAE) and adheres to the standards outlined by the OECD for reporting and automatic exchange of tax information (OECD), while simultaneously initiating a public consultation.

The goal is to ensure greater transparency, traceability, and interoperability with foreign tax authorities.

According to data collected by analysts from our tax desk, between April 2024 and September 2025 we monitored over 30 exchanges that announced or initiated concrete plans to comply with CARF requirements.

Industry analysts observe that most of the technical interventions focus on KYC/TIN collection, balance reconciliation, and implementation of the XML formats required for automatic exchange. As of September 22, 2025, the consultation is open and the contributions collected could influence the implementing acts and technical tests planned in the roadmap.

Agreement Signed and Schedule: What Happens Now

The UAE MOF has signed the multilateral agreement for reporting and, according to the official roadmap, implementation is scheduled for 2027 with the first automatic data exchange planned for 2028.

In this context, the UAE aligns with the OECD standard, already adopted or announced in over 50 jurisdictions; the next step will be to define processes, controls, and technical flows with intermediaries.

CARF Timeline in the Emirates: Key Milestones

  • Public consultation: September 15, 2025 – November 8, 2025 (consultation currently open)
  • Implementing rules: publication and technical tests in 2026 (expected)
  • Domestic go-live: 2027 (data collection and transmission to partners)
  • First international exchange: 2028

Why it matters: objectives and scope of the CARF

The CARF introduces the automatic and standardized exchange of tax information on digital assets among participating administrations.

The measure reduces tax arbitrage, strengthens compliance, and provides authorities with a homogeneous framework on volumes, movements, and economic ownership. For local operators, this translates into clear regulatory requirements; taxpayers will be offered greater regulatory certainty, balancing transparency and privacy protection.

Public Consultation: Who Participates and On What

The UAE public consultation, open to exchanges, custodians, brokers, wallet providers, professional traders, and consulting firms, gathers technical and operational contributions until November 8, 2025. That said, the interventions will be crucial to define:

  • Scope: perimeter of reporting entities, definitions of crypto-assets, and any exemptions
  • Data: field granularity, Tax Identification Number (TIN), and KYC checks
  • Processes: onboarding, due diligence, as well as procedures for corrections and adjustments
  • Tech: formats, security, and interoperability with foreign systems

The MOF specified that the contributions collected will directly influence the implementing acts and tests with intermediaries, with particular attention to the burdens and implementation costs.

Practical Implications for Exchanges and Users

On the operational front, reporting entities will need to adjust procedures and systems to ensure the collection and transmission of data in a standardized format.

  • For exchanges/custodians: collection of name, address, tax jurisdiction, tax code/TIN, date of birth; annual reports on balances, volumes, and equivalent values related to purchases/sales, transfers, and payments in crypto/fiat.
  • For users: increased tax traceability of transactions, potential realignment of declarations, and request for TIN and updated documentation.
  • Governance: audit trail, quality controls, error management, and adjustments.
  • Security: encryption of streams, data segregation, consent management, and respect for privacy.

The applicable sanctions for failure to report, incompleteness, or delays will be defined in subsequent local regulatory acts.

International Scenario and Cooperation

The UAE joins over 50 jurisdictions committed to adopting the OECD CARF (OECD). Countries like New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands are taking converging paths for the adoption of this framework.

Switzerland, in fact, has put forward legislative proposals to extend the automatic exchange of crypto data to numerous partners, involving a large part of the G20 members.

Moreover, in Asia, South Korea has intensified enforcement efforts regarding digital asset taxation by collaborating with intermediaries and authorities; information on some measures remains preliminary.

The expected outcome is practical cooperation: more frequent automatic exchanges, aligned formats, and the reduction of gray areas for cross-border operators.

Quick FAQ

How does automatic trading work?

Periodically, the reporting entities send standardized data related to clients and transactions to the local tax authority. This information is then automatically shared with foreign counterparts based on the multilateral agreement.

What data is shared?

Customer tax identifiers, personal information, annual balances, and values of incoming/outgoing transactions, including crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions, are transmitted in accordance with CARF standards.

Who falls within the perimeter?

Exchanges, custodians, and other intermediaries that facilitate transactions or the holding of crypto-assets for clients. Any cases of exclusion will be defined by local regulatory acts.

When do trades between countries begin?

In the UAE, the framework will be implemented in 2027, with the first international data exchange expected in 2028.

Key Numbers

  • Engaged Jurisdictions: 50+
  • Partners mentioned from Switzerland: 74
  • UAE Consultation: September 15 – November 8, 2025 (consultation open until September 22, 2025)
  • UAE go-live: 2027; first exchange: 2028

Transition and Next Steps

In the immediate term, operators are encouraged to map their systems, identify any data gaps, and analyze internal flows in relation to the requirements set by the CARF. Indeed, interoperability tests with MOF channels and specific training plans for compliance and IT teams will follow.

The success of the initiative will depend on adherence to shared technical standards, data quality, and ongoing cooperation between authorities and the industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission