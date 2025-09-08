Carlos Alcaraz Seizes World No. 1 Ranking With US Open Win Over Rival Jannik Sinner

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner during their men’s singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Something had to give in the US Open men’s final between the two greatest players of this generation.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz hadn’t dropped a set at the tournament entering the match with his biggest rival.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner hadn’t lost a match at a hardcourt major in two years.

Ultimately, it was Alcaraz who performed more brilliantly on the biggest of stages, using his speed, power and logic-defying tennis geometry to outlast the defending champion Sinner, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match witnessed by Donald Trump and a bevy of celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Kevin Hart, Jon Hamm, Martha Stewart and Courteney Cox.

With Alcaraz serving for the match at 5-4, in the fourth, Sinner saved one match point with a brilliant backhand service return winner. On the second match point, Alcaraz closed it out with a 113-mph ace as the crowd applauded and the two men met at net.

Trump stood and applauded in the Rolex box.

With the win in their third straight Grand Slam final of 2025, Alcaraz seized the No. 1 ranking from Sinner. It was his sixth major title, second of the year and second US Open crown (2022).

“I wanna start with Jannik,” Alcaraz said on court. “It’s unbelievable what you’re doing during the whole season. Great level every tournament you’re playing. I’m seeing you more than my family…Great performance during the whole week.”

Alcaraz broke Sinner five times compared to just one break for the Italian. The Spaniard banged out 10 aces with no double faults, while Sinner double-faulted four times with two aces. Alcaraz hit 42 winners to 24 unforced errors while Sinner made 28 unforced errors against 21 winners.

“I would like to start with Carlos and the whole team you are doing amazing,” Sinner said. “Congrats, I know there is a lot of hard work behind this performance. You were better than me so enjoy it. Congrats, it’s a great moment

“I tried my best today, I couldn’t do more.”

The two great rivals have now combined to win the last eight Grand Slam titles, effectively shutting out everyone else – including the great Novak Djokovic – from Slam contention.

Alcaraz, 22, came from two sets down to beat Sinner, 24, in the Roland Garros final, and the Italian returned the favor by beating the Spaniard in four sets in the Wimbledon final.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner serves to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the men’s singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 7, 2025. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Alcaraz now holds a 10-5 career advantage on Sinner, including 4-2 in majors and 7-2 on hardcourts.

The Spaniard takes home a $5 million paycheck, while the Italian earned $2.5 million.

“I love these challenges,” Sinner said ahead of the match. “I love to put myself in these positions. He’s someone who pushes me to the limit.”

Sinner dealt with an abdominal injury in his semifinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime that took him four sets to win.

But his coach said he was fine coming into the final.

“He’s 100%, he’s ready to go,” Simone Vagnozzi said on the ESPN broadcast.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz hits a return to Italy’s Jannik Sinner during the men’s singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 7, 2025. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Sinner grew frustrated while falling behind 0-3 o start the third set. After getting broken for 0-2, he hit the ball hard off the ground and into the air.

When Alcaraz held for 3-0, Sinner bounce his racquet of the ground in frustration.

In the fourth set, Alcaraz broke for a 3-2 edge when Sinner sailed a forehand long. He held for 4-2 with a booming 132-mph ace up the T.