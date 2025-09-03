Cartesian Launches First Outsourced Middle-back-office Offering for Digital Asset Funds

Stamford, United States, September 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

New service fills operational gap for crypto hedge funds and venture capital firms navigating complex fund management issues.

With demand surging for digital asset funds and the support services critical to their success, Cartesian Digital has launched the first outsourced middle-back-office provider focused exclusively on digital assets and cryptocurrency funds.

Cartesian Digital is an outgrowth of Cartesian FinOp Partners, a trusted provider of institutional-quality support for alternative investment funds, enterprises, and family offices. Cartesian’s proven capabilities in accounting, finance, and middle-back-office operations for institutional investment funds—combined with the increasing need for cryptocurrency and digital asset fund services—position it to fill the significant gap in specialized service providers for the crypto and digital asset sector.

Cartesian Digital’s sole focus is on alternative investment management firms specializing in digital assets, including:

Hedge Funds

Venture Capital Funds

Fund of Funds

Proprietary Trading Firms

Its services will include:

Fund launch consulting

Outsourced accounting and financial support for Management Company and General Partner entities

Outsourced investment operations for crypto hedge funds, venture capital funds, fund of funds and proprietary trading firms focused on digital assets

The team brings together a diverse mix of backgrounds—from finance and investment management to consulting, tech, and start-ups. That blend of experience gives us a sharp, real-world understanding of the unique challenges that crypto and digital asset funds face, especially when it comes to accounting and operational workflows.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, users can visit www.o-cfodigital.io or contact [email protected]

About Cartesian Digital:

Cartesian Digital is the first specialized Middle and Back Office provider exclusively focused on supporting digital assets and cryptocurrency funds. The firm’s deep expertise in accounting, finance, and middle-back-office operations for institutional investment funds—combined with rising demand for cryptocurrency and digital asset fund services—positions Cartesian Digital to fill the significant gap in specialized service providers for the crypto and digital asset sector.

At Cartesian Digital, the mission is to empower crypto fund managers with the expertise and support necessary to make strategic decisions, optimize digital asset investment operations, and achieve operational excellence in the digital assets and blockchain space. Leveraging a deep expertise across Finance, Investment Management, Consulting, Technology, and Start-Ups, the team has a profound understanding of the unique complexities within the accounting and investment operations of the cryptocurrency and digital asset fund landscape, and is committed to helping investors succeed in this rapidly evolving market. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Cartesian Digital also maintains offices in London.

More information can be found at: www.o-cfodigital.io

