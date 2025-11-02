Catch Me If You Can’ inspiration, Frank Abagnale, talks about fraud at a crypto forum

Former fraudster turned security consultant Frank Abagnale, whose fascinating story was told in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed movie “Catch Me If You Can,” delved into digital fraud during a major crypto forum in Dubai, UAE.

Abagnale, the real-life inspiration for Leonardo DiCaprio’s leading role in the crime comedy-drama film, lectured attendees of the conference this week in an exclusive meeting with members of the finance and crypto industries.

American con artist talks cybersecurity at Russian crypto forum

In his presentation, the once convicted felon, who forged bank checks and other documents in his youth while faking identities, provided a thorough analysis of modern digital fraud schemes and vulnerabilities in common online practices, sharing his recommendations for protecting personal data.

The lecture, titled “Catch the Legend,” gathered around 100 representatives of business circles, finance, and the crypto sector, including major digital asset exchanges, the Russian business news outlet RBC reported on Saturday.

Abagnale was invited as the speaker in the first of the new RBC Global Talks, a format meeting guests with world experts and opinion leaders in various fields. It was organized as a side event of the international Blockchain Life 2025 forum, held in Dubai.

This was the 15th anniversary edition of the conference, Russia’s most significant international crypto gathering, which aims to connect Russian-speaking and global crypto communities.

Among the headlines it produced this year was Pavel Durov’s unveiling of a new decentralized computing platform called Cocoon, meant as an alternative to centralized cloud services such as Google Cloud and Amazon AWS.

According to the tech entrepreneur, founder and owner of the popular in the crypto space messenger Telegram, the AI services of today are heavily dependent on centralized providers that can access, collect, and exploit users’ personal data.

Abagnale doesn’t keep cryptocurrency and has no social media accounts

For his part, Frank Abagnale touched on the subject of personal cybersecurity, too. During a discussion following the lecture, he stated he does not use cryptocurrency and doesn’t have any social media accounts either, as part of his safety strategy.

Abagnale spent over an hour answering questions in an informal setting. Participants in the meeting received copies of a new edition of his book, specially printed for the event. No video recording was allowed.

The screenplay for Spielberg’s movie, which made his story world famous, is based on a semi-autobiography with the same title that he co-authored with writer Stan Redding. The book details his criminal exploits.

During his time as a con man, Abagnale allegedly cashed $2.5 million worth of forged checks while also impersonating a doctor, a professor, an attorney, and even a Pan Am pilot, flying millions of air miles as a deadheading employee.

Some of his claims have been challenged, leaving the impression he might have faked, or at least exaggerated, even his own biography.

But others are likely true, to one degree or another, as he has been arrested on multiple occasions, for an array of crimes and offences in the 1960s and 70s, when he was in his teens and 20s. He also spent time in prison in the United States, Sweden, and France, of which he is a citizen, too.

Eventually, Abagnale transitioned into a career of a security consultant, advising various organizations, including companies and banks. He gave numerous speeches, lectures, and interviews, making a great number of public appearances, including in Talks at Google and popular talk shows.

Among the most controversial claims he introduced into his repertoire in the early 80s is that he was granted a parole from prison so that he could work for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He has continuously maintained his involvement with the FBI.

Besides RBC, which is Blockchain Life’s main media partner this year, Abagnale’s appearance at the conference was sponsored by the A7A5 platform. The latter is the issuer of a ruble-pegged stablecoin with the same name, which accounts for almost half of the market cap of all non-dollar stablecoins, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

Entities linked to the fiat-backed cryptocurrency have been targeted in Western sanctions over facilitating the circumvention of financial restrictions imposed to curb Russia’s ability to conduct cross-border transactions and fund its war in Ukraine.

