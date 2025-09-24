The post Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood just jumped back into Alibaba after four years of silence, right as the stock exploded to its highest point since late 2021. On Monday, her firm Ark Investment Management bought Alibaba shares through two of its ETFs. The total value? About $16.3 million, according to Ark’s daily trading report. This isn’t some small blip. On Tuesday, Alibaba’s U.S.-traded ADRs hit levels not seen since November 2021. The stock has nearly doubled in 2025 alone. Traders are betting hard on its new AI strategy to turn things around, as its main e-commerce business keeps losing ground to rising players like PDD Holdings. Pinduoduo and Temu have been ripping into Alibaba’s market share. Ark ramps up China tech positions again Cathie first jumped into Alibaba in 2014, right after the company’s IPO. SEC records show steady involvement, until everything stopped cold in September 2021. That’s when Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hit Chinese internet firms hard. After that, there was no trace of Ark voting or trading activity tied to Alibaba. The silence lasted four years. But Monday’s buy looks like a full re-entry. It’s also not isolated. Ark also bought more shares of Baidu on the same day, pushing that position up to $47 million, according to the filings. That move follows earlier 2025 purchases in Baidu, making it clear Ark’s betting again on China’s tech sector. Ark still holds smaller stakes in other China-related names: BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics. Those are there, but tiny compared to Alibaba and Baidu. Cathie’s been famous for going after future tech bets. Her main fund, ARKK, is up 49% this year, beating both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. But zoom out, and it’s still down over the last five years. And while 2025 has been hot, the fund’s bled out $438… The post Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood just jumped back into Alibaba after four years of silence, right as the stock exploded to its highest point since late 2021. On Monday, her firm Ark Investment Management bought Alibaba shares through two of its ETFs. The total value? About $16.3 million, according to Ark’s daily trading report. This isn’t some small blip. On Tuesday, Alibaba’s U.S.-traded ADRs hit levels not seen since November 2021. The stock has nearly doubled in 2025 alone. Traders are betting hard on its new AI strategy to turn things around, as its main e-commerce business keeps losing ground to rising players like PDD Holdings. Pinduoduo and Temu have been ripping into Alibaba’s market share. Ark ramps up China tech positions again Cathie first jumped into Alibaba in 2014, right after the company’s IPO. SEC records show steady involvement, until everything stopped cold in September 2021. That’s when Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hit Chinese internet firms hard. After that, there was no trace of Ark voting or trading activity tied to Alibaba. The silence lasted four years. But Monday’s buy looks like a full re-entry. It’s also not isolated. Ark also bought more shares of Baidu on the same day, pushing that position up to $47 million, according to the filings. That move follows earlier 2025 purchases in Baidu, making it clear Ark’s betting again on China’s tech sector. Ark still holds smaller stakes in other China-related names: BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics. Those are there, but tiny compared to Alibaba and Baidu. Cathie’s been famous for going after future tech bets. Her main fund, ARKK, is up 49% this year, beating both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. But zoom out, and it’s still down over the last five years. And while 2025 has been hot, the fund’s bled out $438…

Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:54
Threshold
T$0.01553+0.97%
Union
U$0.010144-10.49%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014018+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08559+0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+3.14%

Cathie Wood just jumped back into Alibaba after four years of silence, right as the stock exploded to its highest point since late 2021.

On Monday, her firm Ark Investment Management bought Alibaba shares through two of its ETFs. The total value? About $16.3 million, according to Ark’s daily trading report.

This isn’t some small blip. On Tuesday, Alibaba’s U.S.-traded ADRs hit levels not seen since November 2021. The stock has nearly doubled in 2025 alone.

Traders are betting hard on its new AI strategy to turn things around, as its main e-commerce business keeps losing ground to rising players like PDD Holdings. Pinduoduo and Temu have been ripping into Alibaba’s market share.

Ark ramps up China tech positions again

Cathie first jumped into Alibaba in 2014, right after the company’s IPO. SEC records show steady involvement, until everything stopped cold in September 2021. That’s when Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hit Chinese internet firms hard. After that, there was no trace of Ark voting or trading activity tied to Alibaba. The silence lasted four years.

But Monday’s buy looks like a full re-entry. It’s also not isolated. Ark also bought more shares of Baidu on the same day, pushing that position up to $47 million, according to the filings. That move follows earlier 2025 purchases in Baidu, making it clear Ark’s betting again on China’s tech sector.

Ark still holds smaller stakes in other China-related names: BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics. Those are there, but tiny compared to Alibaba and Baidu.

Cathie’s been famous for going after future tech bets. Her main fund, ARKK, is up 49% this year, beating both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. But zoom out, and it’s still down over the last five years. And while 2025 has been hot, the fund’s bled out $438 million in investor cash so far this year, based on Bloomberg data.

This latest Alibaba move could be Cathie trying to pivot back into sectors she’d avoided since China’s tech meltdown. It also ties into her wider strategy of stacking up AI-focused bets, just as Wall Street’s obsession with artificial intelligence reaches fever pitch. And with Alibaba shifting its focus away from just e-commerce and deeper into machine learning, it fits her pattern.

“AI is the next big wave of innovation,” Cathie’s team wrote in a recent update. “Companies leading in this space could see exponential growth.”

She’s not alone in that thinking, but her timing is bold. Everyone’s watching to see if this $16.3 million buy-in is the start of a full comeback for Ark’s China exposure—or just a trade. Either way, Alibaba is back in her portfolio.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cathie-wood-buys-back-into-alibaba/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October