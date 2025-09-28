PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

By: PANews
2025/09/28 10:53


