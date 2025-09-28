Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid indirectly holds Solana through Breera Sports, and its development is similar to Solana's early days.

PANews reported on September 28th that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in an interview with the Master Investor podcast that the Hyperliquid protocol reminds her of Solana's early potential, calling it a "rising star in the blockchain space." She noted that Solana has proven its value and entered the mainstream blockchain space.

ARK Invest currently holds three primary crypto assets in its public funds: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Wood revealed that the firm indirectly holds Solana assets through Breera Sports, a project tied to the Solana Treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. She also mentioned that economist Art Laffer is providing advisory support to the project.

While Wood did not confirm whether she holds Hyperliquid assets, she believes the protocol warrants attention. She also emphasized that Bitcoin remains the core of her crypto investments, arguing that it holds a dominant position in the pure cryptocurrency space, characterized by its fixed supply and risk resistance. She added that while Ethereum plays an important role in the DeFi ecosystem and the influence of stablecoins is growing, Bitcoin remains the core of ARK's long-term investment thesis.

