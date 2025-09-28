Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid ‘reminds me of Solana in the earlier days’

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood says Hyperliquid reminds her of Solana’s early days, but maintains that Bitcoin remains the core of her crypto thesis.

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has compared Hyperliquid to Solana’s early-stage promise, calling it “the new kid on the block.”

“It’s exciting. It reminds me of Solana in the earlier days, and Solana has proven its worth and is, you know, there with the big boys,” Wood said during a recent interview on the Master Investor podcast.

ARK Invest currently holds three main crypto assets in its public funds, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm’s exposure to Solana is through Breera Sports, which Wood clarified is tied to the Solana treasury and supported by Middle Eastern investors. She also noted advisory ties to the project through economist Art Laffer.

