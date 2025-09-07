Cathie Wood: The current unemployment rate is higher than the peak of the previous cycles from 2008 to 2009, and she once again clearly calls for lower interest rates

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Key HighlightsEthereum’s leanVM update reduces costs and speeds up recursion.Vitalik Buterin highlights 2025 milestones for scaling and decentralization.LeanVM introduces new ZK-friendly architecture for safer growth.Ethereum LeanVM Update Promises Faster Scaling and Lower CostsEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network has made significant progress in 2025 toward long-term scalability, decentralization, and sustainability.He highlighted leanVM, a minimal zero-knowledge proof virtual machine (zkVM), as a key innovation designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This new virtual machine is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, features a four-instruction ISA, uses multi-line STARKs, and incorporates logup-lookups cryptography to cut commitment costs compared to Cairo.The current recursion speed is 2.7 seconds, and the team aims to increase this tenfold.“The team has done impressive work this year, making Ethereum more scalable while keeping it decentralized and sustainable. LeanVM is designed to support these goals efficiently, and we expect it to be ready as the short-term roadmap hits its milestones,” Buterin explained.LeanVM Milestones and the RoadmapEthereum has already completed the Pectra update on the mainnet as of May 7, 2025. Buterin emphasized that leanVM deliberately lags slightly behind short-term scaling milestones so it can be fully prepared when the new features are live.“LeanVM is designed to integrate safely with mainnet operations. By keeping it behind the short-term roadmap, we ensure that scaling happens smoothly without requiring extra infrastructure,” he added.The update focuses on simplicity in protocol design, minimizing code complexity while maintaining robustness and reliability. Buterin described protocols as carefully crafted tools, not something to rush, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and long-lasting.Long-Term Benefits for EthereumThe leanVM update is expected to:Reduce costs for large-scale computations.Speed up recursion for ZK-proof computations.Maintain network decentralization and security.These improvements position Ethereum for sustainable growth and set the stage for future innovations in zero-knowledge proofs and scalable blockchain solutions.“We want Ethereum to remain a network that scales efficiently while staying decentralized. LeanVM is just one of the steps toward that vision,” Buterin concluded.